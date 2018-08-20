Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing C/Ships…Guyanese Wright, Pompey register TKOs in International bouts

By Sean Devers

Despite another late start and with just 14 of the 35 lights on at the National Gymnasium the fights were fast and furious as the Guyanese pair of Shaqueal Wright and Emanuel Pompey won by TKOs against their Caribbean opponents on the second night of the Pepsi Caribbean School Boys and Girls Championships on Saturday night.

The third annual Championships, once again hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is a costly but important tournament to aid in the development of the nursery of Caribbean Boxing, but for the second night in a row the spectator support for Boxing and double defending Champions Guyana was poor.

But for those that paid $500 for Stands and VIPs who paid just $1,000 to support a Championship in which the budget was $6 Million, they were able to watch a fairly high quality of Boxing, especially from the enthusiastic young Guyanese pugilists.

The night began with the local School Boys bouts and Joshua Thambarran beat Colin Williams in a 26-30 KG fight, while Trevor Sealy stopped Alex Adams (36-40KG), Dwayne Castello won by TKO in the first round against Dexroy Brimo (40-44KG) and Garveld Hyman defeated Joel Anthony (60KG).

While the Final between Enoch Munroe and Shermon Stephens was called off, the Exhibition bout between Shanquancy Wright and Malachi Jones provided entertainment for those present and hope for the future of Amateur Boxing in the Caribbean.

In the international fights, the lone St Lucian Sherwin Christopher, the boxer in his Island’s ‘one-man team’ was no match for Shaqueal Wright in their Juniors Light Weight final.

Wright pounced on Christopher like a pit bull and ripped him apart with a clinical array of left/ right combinations to his body and head and although the St Lucian tried to keep his man at bay with some pawing left jabs he was staggered by a straight left to his head.

A barrage of body blows and 1-2 shots to the head took its toll on Christopher who desperately tried to survive to the bell.

However, Referee Ramona Agard was forced to rush in to the stop the contest in 2:42 seconds of the opening round after a devastating display of skill and power by Wright.

In the Welterweight battle between Pompey and Chung, the Jamaica showed some fight and retaliated with shots of his own when Pompey caught him with digs to his body in the first round.

But Pompey upped the tempo in round 2 and caught Chung napping with a brutal array of shots from all angles. Chung was backed up on the ropes and the Guyanese pounded away at his body and head and the fight was halted in 1:23 seconds of the second round.

In the lone female fight of the night, the referee halted the fight in 1:59 seconds of the second round as Julicia Rodney took some hard shots to her ribs from Abiola Jackman, the younger of the Jackman sisters who are both Boxers.

The shorter of the two, Rodney was hit with a right to her face in the first round and was given a standing 8 count before receiving two more standing 8 counts in the second round after being staggered with a three punch combination.

The last fight of the night was stopped by the Referee who usually stops fights in Amateur boxing to prevent the boxers from being hurt unlike Professional boxing fights where referees stops bout after the boxer is hurt.

The Championship was scheduled to conclude last night and Guyana with the largest team is again assured of the Team title.