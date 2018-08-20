Latest update August 20th, 2018 12:58 AM

ISKF-Guyana off to Pan American Karate Championship

Aug 20, 2018 Sports 0

On Wednesday (last) August 15th, a “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team left our shores to represent Guyana at the 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. This year, the championship was held at the spectacular Sheraton Bijao Beach Resort in Panama City, Panama, from Thursday August 16th and will culminate Sunday August 19th, 2018.

Pan Am Team 2018

Parents and supporters of the organization added to the Guyana delegation (totaling 46), accompanying the team to cheer them on well equipped with their Guyana flags and colours.
The team is headed and coached by ISKF-Guyana Country Director Sensei Christopher Chaves, under whose guidance has been training extensively since January. The team is pleased to be representing Guyana at this level and is optimistic of the top placements in their division.
The 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship is open to all ISKF member territories and will feature Master Hiroyoshi Okazaki- 9 Dan. The contest included both Kata and Kumite and have divisions that cater for boys and girls, male and female competitors from the age of 7 year all the way to 55 and up.
The “20-man team” representing Guyana hold these ranks:
Green Belts: Oliver Hoke, Silvia Perozo, Sylvie Hershberger, Tamirand De Lisser and Zodok Yehudah.
Purple Belts: Abdul Hackim, Aiden Persaud, Gael Mc Pherson and Gia Ramischand.
Brown Belts: Bianca Campbell, Reia Lee and Richard Lee.
Black Belts: Akeem Morgan, Alex Rodrigues, Jordon Denny, Kristalia Chaves, Kristian Chaves, Mikasi Warde, Shaqueel Amin and Troy Parboo.

