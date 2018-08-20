Latest update August 20th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018…Priyanna Ramdhani into Ladies Singles Finals & Ladies Doubles Finals

Aug 20, 2018 Sports 0

The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships taking place in Paramaribo Suriname August 16 – 29, saw action in the Under-19 International Championships at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord Paramaribo Suriname.

Priyanna Ramdhani (background) in action during her singles match.

Priyanna Ramdhani marched into Ladies Singles and Ladies Doubles Finals.
Guyana’s Badminton Champion Priyanna Ramdhani silenced the Surinamese Crowd when she defeated their best Under-19 player and tournament favorite Imani Mangroe in straight sets: 21-9, 21-7 in the Under-19 Girls Singles Semi-Finals and booked her spot in the Finals. Priyanna lost to her at last year Carebaco in Trinidad but came back very strong with impressive game play, executing precise shots which saw her opponent scrambling on court to return. Priyanna’s excessive game play was due to lots of intensive training at the Guyana Olympic Association Gym where she was trained by Theodore Henry two times per week and her on court development was due to the one Month training Camp in Guatemala in the early part of 2018. She also trained very hard at Yonex Badminton Club three times a week and is very dedicated to her-self improvements.
In the Under-19 Girls Doubles Priyanna teamed up with Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad to defeated the Suriname pair of Erisa Bleau & Chaista Soemodipoero: 26-24, 21-15 in the Semi-Finals and again booked her spot into the finals.
In the first game playing girls doubles, Priyanna and Chequeda were down 11-18 and were almost loosing when Priyanna decided to play the mixed doubles style and put her partner in front and take over the game to equalize the score to 20 all. They then went on to win the game and also the second one to take the Match.
Yesterday at 6:00pm, Priyanna was down to play for the gold in the Girls Singles & Girls Doubles Titles.

More in this category

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp strike clinches title for Figgy Green Jags

Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp...

Aug 20, 2018

The final of the fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament culminated in fantastic fashion on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court as tournament...
Read More
Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing C/Ships…Guyanese Wright, Pompey register TKOs in International bouts

Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing...

Aug 20, 2018

Hetmyer hundred sends Tallawahs tumbling to maiden defeat

Hetmyer hundred sends Tallawahs tumbling to...

Aug 20, 2018

Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness Cage KO round

Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness...

Aug 20, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield Football League continues

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 20, 2018

Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” Intra-Association U15 Tournament…GFA leg kicks off with a win for Santos FC

Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” Intra-Association...

Aug 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]