CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018…Priyanna Ramdhani into Ladies Singles Finals & Ladies Doubles Finals

The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships taking place in Paramaribo Suriname August 16 – 29, saw action in the Under-19 International Championships at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord Paramaribo Suriname.

Priyanna Ramdhani marched into Ladies Singles and Ladies Doubles Finals.

Guyana’s Badminton Champion Priyanna Ramdhani silenced the Surinamese Crowd when she defeated their best Under-19 player and tournament favorite Imani Mangroe in straight sets: 21-9, 21-7 in the Under-19 Girls Singles Semi-Finals and booked her spot in the Finals. Priyanna lost to her at last year Carebaco in Trinidad but came back very strong with impressive game play, executing precise shots which saw her opponent scrambling on court to return. Priyanna’s excessive game play was due to lots of intensive training at the Guyana Olympic Association Gym where she was trained by Theodore Henry two times per week and her on court development was due to the one Month training Camp in Guatemala in the early part of 2018. She also trained very hard at Yonex Badminton Club three times a week and is very dedicated to her-self improvements.

In the Under-19 Girls Doubles Priyanna teamed up with Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad to defeated the Suriname pair of Erisa Bleau & Chaista Soemodipoero: 26-24, 21-15 in the Semi-Finals and again booked her spot into the finals.

In the first game playing girls doubles, Priyanna and Chequeda were down 11-18 and were almost loosing when Priyanna decided to play the mixed doubles style and put her partner in front and take over the game to equalize the score to 20 all. They then went on to win the game and also the second one to take the Match.

Yesterday at 6:00pm, Priyanna was down to play for the gold in the Girls Singles & Girls Doubles Titles.