BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield Football League continues

The inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Football League that is being sponsored by GLDA, NAREI and ROCK kicked off with first round action on Friday last at the Beterverwagting (BV) ground on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

In the build up to the first whistle, the tournament has generated a lot of interest in the ECD community and it lived up to the competitive expectations on Friday last.

The evening’s proceedings witnessed Tucville U20 and Mahaicony U20 fiercely opposing each other over 50 minutes of intense action which Tucville won 2-1. Scoring for the winners were Wayne Barker and Brandon Walters, while Jason Wrong netted for the losers.

In the second encounter, Mahaica U20 outplayed the U20 team of St. John’s Bosco Orphanage 2-0. Young, exciting and fast developing striker, Trevon Adams, right-booted Mahaica’s first goal in the 18th minute of the match before his teammate Omar Wilson finished the scoring with a successful strike, five minutes before full-time.

In the final match, BV U20 controlled their game against Plaisance from the onset by registering their first goal within the first three minutes of the match, to take a 1-0 lead.

Thereafter, Plaisance tried valiantly to put the screws on BV for the remaining first half with some degree of success, as they held the score to 0-1, at the end of the first half.

However, Plaisance’s grip on BV slackened within the last ten minutes of their 50 minute encounter when exciting prospect Ian Dooker let his presence known with a double which was scored in the 40th and 47th minutes of the match that BV won 3-0.

The second round of the BV/Triumph Emancipation Cohesion Junior Shield Football League, will witness Tucville opposing Plaisance, Mahaicony battling St. John’s Bosco Orphanage and BV competing with Mahaica.