Persaud sets new 200m individual medley relay record at Goodwill games

Guyana’s Aleka Persaud kept the Golden Arrow Head aloft when she captured yet another gold medal at the Goodwill swimming championships which is currently ongoing in Barbados.

Persaud used her skill, knowledge and strength well to win the event in a time of 2 minutes 36.50 seconds erasing the old record of 2:39.67. Fellow Guyanese Monique Watson took bronze.

The Guyana 11-12 boys’ team won gold in the 4x100m medley relay, while their girls’ 11-12 team won bronze in the 4x100m medley race.

Guyana also captured bronze in the boys’ 15-17 4x100m medley relay event; Guyanese Ethan Gonsalves took silver in the 11-12 200m individual medley event, while his team mate Daniel Scott captured bronze in the boys 15-17 200m individual medley race.