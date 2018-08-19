Guyanese has sight set on developing sports science facility

Latest update August 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
Overseas based Guyanese Wayne Walcott, a former track and field coach, has big plans for building Guyana’s first sports science facility. Under the name ‘Exercise is Medicine’, the project will be erected at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and plans have already been approved by the relevant authorities.
The former Betford Stars coach that had worked with former Guyana 100m record holder Rawle Green at the former National Park based club, explained that after attending a sports medicine programme in Rio de Janeiro in 2004 which was held as a precursor to the 2012 Olympics and 2014 World Cup, he brainstormed the initiative.
“After the course, I came back to Guyana with the idea and tried sharing it with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) but those calls were made to no avail,” Walcott posited. And, after inheriting 20 acres of land at the East Bank village, Walcott explained that his ambitions received a major boost.
He noted that the facility which will aim to bring overseas athletes to Guyana will only use up half acre of the land while the remainder will be utilised for agricultural purposes.
Among the proposed services for ‘Exercise is Medicine”, which is targeted to be completed in 2019, will include organic food production, home care, physiotherapy, gym, sauna, athletics training and exercise, health food shop, sport nutrition therapy along with health and fitness consultancy.
Aug 19, 2018By Sean Devers At age 16, Leon Moore seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his father Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who won the several titles during his illustrious career including the coveted...
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
One of the political theories running through these columns of mine over the past three decades is that the Guyanese society... more
The Guyana Police Force must not be turned into a political footstool. It makes no sense trying to change the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]