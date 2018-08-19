Guyanese has sight set on developing sports science facility

Overseas based Guyanese Wayne Walcott, a former track and field coach, has big plans for building Guyana’s first sports science facility. Under the name ‘Exercise is Medicine’, the project will be erected at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and plans have already been approved by the relevant authorities.

The former Betford Stars coach that had worked with former Guyana 100m record holder Rawle Green at the former National Park based club, explained that after attending a sports medicine programme in Rio de Janeiro in 2004 which was held as a precursor to the 2012 Olympics and 2014 World Cup, he brainstormed the initiative.

“After the course, I came back to Guyana with the idea and tried sharing it with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) but those calls were made to no avail,” Walcott posited. And, after inheriting 20 acres of land at the East Bank village, Walcott explained that his ambitions received a major boost.

He noted that the facility which will aim to bring overseas athletes to Guyana will only use up half acre of the land while the remainder will be utilised for agricultural purposes.

Among the proposed services for ‘Exercise is Medicine”, which is targeted to be completed in 2019, will include organic food production, home care, physiotherapy, gym, sauna, athletics training and exercise, health food shop, sport nutrition therapy along with health and fitness consultancy.