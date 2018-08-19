Guyana Cup runs off today from 12:00hrs at Rising Sun Turf Club

With over 80 top horses from Guyana, the Caribbean and North America, confirmed to participate in today’s 12th Guyana Cup horse race meet, a riveting day of horseracing for the entire family is anticipated at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Number 6 Village, West Coast, Berbice.

Thousands are expected to flock the venue for the 10-race meet, which is dubbed the most lucrative horserace meet in Guyana with the 2018 edition carrying a total of over $15 million in cash and prizes.

In an invited comment yesterday, chairman of the organising committee, Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr., disclosed that all systems are in place for the mega event that runs off with the first race from 12:00hrs, thanks to favourable weather that allowed the track to be in tip top shape.

Mohamed pointed out that due to the superb condition of the track, some fast times are expected to be recorded in the grand showdown.

Some of the top animals expected to be on show today include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.

Apart from the foreign contingent of horses to be on show, several leading jockeys from overseas are also expected to participate, which will add that international flavour to the day’s event.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.

The top five finishers in all eight races would receive cash incentives and admission to the venue is $2,000 for adults; children will be admitted free.

The sponsors for the event include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Trophy Stall Impressive Signs of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services.