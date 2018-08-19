FIFA team in Guyana to visit North Pakaraimas football tournament

FIFA’s Director of Member Associations, Veron Mosengo-Omba, is in Guyana to participate in the North Pakaraima’s Football tournament scheduled to open today at Kato, Region 8.

Mosengo-Omba is in Guyana on invitation from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and will be accompanied by President Wayne Forde, Hon. Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Patron of Women’s Football In Guyana, Valerie Garrido-Lowe and a video documentary team as they capture the tournament and the challenges of hinterland football development.

In an invited comment, Mosengo-Omba said he was happy to be in Guyana and to support the work of the GFF and ensure football is accessible across Guyana: “President Gianni Infantino is determined to ensure that everyone has a fair and equal access to football. In fact, that is the true spirit of the FIFA Forward Programme. The FIFA Forward Programme allows MAs to create hope and new opportunities in some of the most remote corners of the world. I am here to support the efforts of President Forde and the Executive Committee to extend the reach of the game in Guyana.”

President of the GFF Wayne Forde said while the population of the hinterland is eager about football and the talent is expansive, football development is challenged, in part, by the rough geographical terrain: “The hinterland is diverse but the people are extremely passionate about football. While raw talent is in no short supply, access to the communities to foster sustainable football development has been extremely challenging. This has placed a tremendous burden on the Federation’s logistical and financial capacity to respond to these challenges and advance football development in the various communities. However, we are confident with FIFA’s support we will be able to accomplish this goal.”

This is the second time the GFF is participating in the major annual tournament held in Region 8.

Last year, President Forde accompanied Minister Garrido-Lowe and he donated football gears to the participating teams.

The North Pakaraimas Football Tournament is scheduled to have the participation of over 20 teams, consisting of both males and females, from Kato and surrounding villages.