FIFA team in Guyana to visit North Pakaraimas football tournament

Latest update August 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
FIFA’s Director of Member Associations, Veron Mosengo-Omba, is in Guyana to participate in the North Pakaraima’s Football tournament scheduled to open today at Kato, Region 8.
Mosengo-Omba is in Guyana on invitation from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and will be accompanied by President Wayne Forde, Hon. Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Patron of Women’s Football In Guyana, Valerie Garrido-Lowe and a video documentary team as they capture the tournament and the challenges of hinterland football development.
In an invited comment, Mosengo-Omba said he was happy to be in Guyana and to support the work of the GFF and ensure football is accessible across Guyana: “President Gianni Infantino is determined to ensure that everyone has a fair and equal access to football. In fact, that is the true spirit of the FIFA Forward Programme. The FIFA Forward Programme allows MAs to create hope and new opportunities in some of the most remote corners of the world. I am here to support the efforts of President Forde and the Executive Committee to extend the reach of the game in Guyana.”
President of the GFF Wayne Forde said while the population of the hinterland is eager about football and the talent is expansive, football development is challenged, in part, by the rough geographical terrain: “The hinterland is diverse but the people are extremely passionate about football. While raw talent is in no short supply, access to the communities to foster sustainable football development has been extremely challenging. This has placed a tremendous burden on the Federation’s logistical and financial capacity to respond to these challenges and advance football development in the various communities. However, we are confident with FIFA’s support we will be able to accomplish this goal.”
This is the second time the GFF is participating in the major annual tournament held in Region 8.
Last year, President Forde accompanied Minister Garrido-Lowe and he donated football gears to the participating teams.
The North Pakaraimas Football Tournament is scheduled to have the participation of over 20 teams, consisting of both males and females, from Kato and surrounding villages.
Aug 19, 2018By Sean Devers At age 16, Leon Moore seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his father Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who won the several titles during his illustrious career including the coveted...
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
One of the political theories running through these columns of mine over the past three decades is that the Guyanese society... more
The Guyana Police Force must not be turned into a political footstool. It makes no sense trying to change the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]