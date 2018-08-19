Exxon can embarrass people



When people got money dem believe that dem can buy health. All of a sudden nuff of dem does go and exercise. But a doctor got some hard news fuh dem.

A man go to de doctor to find out if he gun live long once he exercise. De doctor tell him to sit down and explain to him that de heart only good fuh a certain number of pumps. De man tell him that once he exercise de heart gun pump more fast and that gun shorten he life.

De doctor advise him to slow down. He run to Soulja Bai and tell him how he, Soulja Bai, got to stop that exercise that he doing all de time because he gun dead more quick.

That is why some of dem old Minster ending up getting fat. Dem decide that dem gun sit down and just eat.

And while dem doing that, dem encouraging some people to mek friends wid Exxon. Dem was vex when dem lose de elections because dem couldn’t get dem hands on de oil money. Jagdeo even try a thing. He write to Exxon and ask if de oil company could support he party fuh de elections.

Is de answer mek him tell de people how he don’t want no more courtesy call. De people tell him that dem don’t support political parties. Soulja Bai know that he got to get money from he supporters and when de Exxon people tell him ‘bout Jagdeo he seh how some people does do anything to embarrass Guyana.

Dem boys remember when Jagdeo and de Waterfalls boss man was going to Trinidad. Jagdeo see de boss man in first class wid Uncle Adam. He mek de mistake to tell de boss man how he rich fuh travel first class. De answer mek Uncle Adam shame.

De boss man tell him how he is a rich coolie man and he was rich before Jagdeo. He seh he was travelling first class before Jagdeo even sit on a plane. Dem boys shock how he talk to a president but then again, even presidents got to know how dem talking to people.

Talk half and watch who you begging fuh money.