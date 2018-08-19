Latest update August 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon can embarrass people

Aug 19, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0


When people got money dem believe that dem can buy health. All of a sudden nuff of dem does go and exercise. But a doctor got some hard news fuh dem.
A man go to de doctor to find out if he gun live long once he exercise. De doctor tell him to sit down and explain to him that de heart only good fuh a certain number of pumps. De man tell him that once he exercise de heart gun pump more fast and that gun shorten he life.
De doctor advise him to slow down. He run to Soulja Bai and tell him how he, Soulja Bai, got to stop that exercise that he doing all de time because he gun dead more quick.
That is why some of dem old Minster ending up getting fat. Dem decide that dem gun sit down and just eat.
And while dem doing that, dem encouraging some people to mek friends wid Exxon. Dem was vex when dem lose de elections because dem couldn’t get dem hands on de oil money. Jagdeo even try a thing. He write to Exxon and ask if de oil company could support he party fuh de elections.
Is de answer mek him tell de people how he don’t want no more courtesy call. De people tell him that dem don’t support political parties. Soulja Bai know that he got to get money from he supporters and when de Exxon people tell him ‘bout Jagdeo he seh how some people does do anything to embarrass Guyana.
Dem boys remember when Jagdeo and de Waterfalls boss man was going to Trinidad. Jagdeo see de boss man in first class wid Uncle Adam. He mek de mistake to tell de boss man how he rich fuh travel first class. De answer mek Uncle Adam shame.
De boss man tell him how he is a rich coolie man and he was rich before Jagdeo. He seh he was travelling first class before Jagdeo even sit on a plane. Dem boys shock how he talk to a president but then again, even presidents got to know how dem talking to people.
Talk half and watch who you begging fuh money.

More in this category

Sports

Pepsi C’bean School Boys &Girls Boxing C/Ship… Moore, Romeo register victories on opening night – Wins for Jamaica’s (female) &T&T’s (male) Boxers

Pepsi C’bean School Boys &Girls Boxing C/Ship… Moore,...

Aug 19, 2018

By Sean Devers At age 16, Leon Moore seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his father Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who won the several titles during his illustrious career including the coveted...
Read More
Persaud sets new 200m individual medley relay record at Goodwill games

Persaud sets new 200m individual medley relay...

Aug 19, 2018

Brazil Train and Play Camp… Learning and building process continues; Jaguars go down to Madureira Sport Club

Brazil Train and Play Camp… Learning and...

Aug 19, 2018

FIFA team in Guyana to visit North Pakaraimas football tournament

FIFA team in Guyana to visit North Pakaraimas...

Aug 19, 2018

Guyanese has sight set on developing sports science facility

Guyanese has sight set on developing sports...

Aug 19, 2018

Guyana Cup runs off today from 12:00hrs at Rising Sun Turf Club

Guyana Cup runs off today from 12:00hrs at Rising...

Aug 19, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]