DDL, Govt. engage over East Bank highway development

– solar farm, new packaging facilities for Diamond operations

The Government and local beverage giant, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) have agreed to how the new highway on the East Bank Demerara will be configured.

Government has announced plans to run a new highway behind the villages of East Bank, leading to Ogle.

Currently, the preparatory works are being carried out. The idea is to reduce traffic on the East Bank public road, the country’s busiest highway.

According to a joint statement of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and DDL, Minister David Patterson, and Permanent Secretary, Kenneth Jordan, on Monday toured the Diamond operations of the company. They also visited the surrounding areas where both the company and the ministry have separately embarked on major development projects.

The project includes the construction of a new highway from Ogle on the East Coast to Diamond and re-routing of traffic arrangements to be undertaken by the ministry.

It also involves the expansion and diversification of DDL’s operations, which require some adjustments to previous land use plans, to which both the Ministry and the company have agreed.

The visit to Diamond follows an earlier meeting more than a week ago between the Minister and a team from DDL headed by its Chairman, Komal Samaroo, at which the land use issues were discussed and agreed upon in principle.

“Minister Patterson subsequently reported to Cabinet and DDL’s Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors on the outcome of the discussions. Monday’s visit facilitated on-the-spot examination of the areas identified for the various projects as well as specific works to be undertaken to improve drainage, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance road safety,” the statement said.

Among DDL’s expansion plans are the construction of a new packaging facility, a new headquarters building, the establishment of a solar farm for energy generation, and the relocation of the Topco juice plant.

“Monday’s discussions also addressed issues such as future development of the area when the road from Brazil and a deep-water harbour eventually come on stream, the use of liquid natural gas (LNG), and the efficient transport of products for export to ports in the capital, Georgetown.”

It was explained that both Minister Patterson and Chairman Samaroo indicated their pleasure at “the meeting of the minds” of both the Government and DDL on matters that needed to be addressed and indicated that teams from both sides will immediately begin work on a number of action items agreed upon.

“The Minister and Permanent Secretary’s tour included visits to DDL’s bottling plant, warehouse, distillery, Topco juice plant, head office and the Heritage Centre where the visitors were hosted to a working lunch.”

DDL is the maker of the award-winning El Dorado brand of rum, and holds the franchise on Pepsi, among other popular soft drinks.

The DDL facilities now occupy the area, which once housed the operations of the Diamond sugar estate.

The sprawling DDL facilities are intersected by the East Bank Public Road.