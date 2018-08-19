Condoms, garlic, phones seized in New Amsterdam prison

Latest update August 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
An early morning search yesterday of the New Amsterdam Prison by police and prison ranks, yielded a number of contraband items yet again. According to the police, marijuana, five cell phones, improvised weapons, lighters and phone chargers were found. There was even a pack of condoms as well as garlic seen.
