Colours Boutique continues support of Ninvalle

Kaysan Ninvalle, a member of team Guyana for the Caribbean Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships, yesterday was once again supported by Colours Boutique.

The Championship which will be hosted in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will run from Sunday August 26, to Friday August 31, where Ninvalle is hoping to add to his legacy in the sport.

Ninvalle, 13, the youngest to be named Junior Sportsman-of-the-year, will compete in the 13 and under category in Santo Domingo and told reporters during the presentation yesterday at the Robb Street Establishment that he was happy to once again be backed by Colours Boutique.

According to Ninvalle, Colours Boutique’s role in helping him with gear as a player is unmatched and his best way of repaying them is continuing to excel in the sport he loves; table tennis.

Meanwhile, Colours Boutique Sales Representative Creanna Damon, said her company is no stranger to supporting Guyana’s sportsmen and women, but Ninvalle’s support means a lot to them, since they have been witnessing his steady progression in table tennis, where he is now Guyana’s leading junior player.

Damon noted that Colours Boutique will continue to support Ninvalle’s table tennis career and she also wished him well at the up-coming tournament.