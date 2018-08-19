CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018… Priyanna Ramdhani through to semis after impressive showing

The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships is currently taking place in Paramaribo Suriname. The Under-19 International Championships continued Friday at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord Paramaribo Suriname.

Guyanese top Junior and Senior Champion, 16 year old Priyanna Ramdhani continued her impressive performance to reach the Semi-Finals and Medal Round in the Under-19 Girl Singles.

She was seeded No.2 in the draw and gained a bye in the first round to reach the Quarter Finals where she defeated Sion Zeegelaar of Suriname: 21-8, 21-13 to reach into the Semi-Finals.

In the Boys Under-19 Singles & Doubles Quarter-Finals, Guyana lost both and missed getting into the Medal Rounds by a close margin.

In the Boys Singles, Tyrese Jeffrey lost to Kodie King of Barbados: 21-15, 21-15 while in the Boys Doubles Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes lost to Jun Lim Cheung & Jason Cheung: 21-10, 21-9.

The tournament continues today from 6:00pm where Priyanna will be playing in the Semi-Finals to get into the Finals in Both her Singles & Doubles Events.

The GBA expressed pleasure that all three Guyanese Players participating in the Championships passed their CSEC/CXC examinations with outstanding grades.