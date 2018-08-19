CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018… Priyanna Ramdhani through to semis after impressive showing

Latest update August 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships is currently taking place in Paramaribo Suriname. The Under-19 International Championships continued Friday at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord Paramaribo Suriname.
Guyanese top Junior and Senior Champion, 16 year old Priyanna Ramdhani continued her impressive performance to reach the Semi-Finals and Medal Round in the Under-19 Girl Singles.
She was seeded No.2 in the draw and gained a bye in the first round to reach the Quarter Finals where she defeated Sion Zeegelaar of Suriname: 21-8, 21-13 to reach into the Semi-Finals.
In the Boys Under-19 Singles & Doubles Quarter-Finals, Guyana lost both and missed getting into the Medal Rounds by a close margin.
In the Boys Singles, Tyrese Jeffrey lost to Kodie King of Barbados: 21-15, 21-15 while in the Boys Doubles Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes lost to Jun Lim Cheung & Jason Cheung: 21-10, 21-9.
The tournament continues today from 6:00pm where Priyanna will be playing in the Semi-Finals to get into the Finals in Both her Singles & Doubles Events.
The GBA expressed pleasure that all three Guyanese Players participating in the Championships passed their CSEC/CXC examinations with outstanding grades.
Aug 19, 2018By Sean Devers At age 16, Leon Moore seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his father Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who won the several titles during his illustrious career including the coveted...
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
Aug 19, 2018
One of the political theories running through these columns of mine over the past three decades is that the Guyanese society... more
The Guyana Police Force must not be turned into a political footstool. It makes no sense trying to change the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]