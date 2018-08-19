BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Football semifinals set for this evening

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA/NAREI/ROCK and Roy’s Pharmacy, culminated its preliminary rounds in fantastic fashion on Friday at Beterverwagting (BV) ground and with such today’s semifinal fixtures have been decided.

In an evening full of excitement, flowing mainly from the teams’ final opportunity to make the semifinals, Mahaica created a great opportunity for themselves after drubbing St. John’s Basco Orphange 8-0 in a one-sided affair.

Kirt Roberts scored four goals for Mahaica.

In the second match of the evening, the superior skill of Tucville overshadowed the apparent mixture of youth and seasonal veterans of GWI, to hand the ‘waterworks’ men a devastating 4-0 defeat.

The third match on Friday between Plaisance and Eastveldt had circulated a high level of interest, owing to the fact that Plaisance required a victory by three or more goals over Eastveldt, to be assured of a place in the semi-finals, both teams evidently competed courageously, with Eastveldt, marking their name in just the third minute of the match, when Mario Eastman netted a right-footed goal.

Eastveldt’ striker O’Neil Glasgow scored in the 60th minute but no more goals followed for the Georgetown club during the remainder of the match.

In the feature match of the night, Mahaicony had to achieve the mammoth goal of defeating league favorites, BV, by a margin of 8 goals, to be assured of a place in the semi-finals, and although they didn’t win, Mahaicony gave an excellent account of themselves, holding BV to 2-2 draw at the conclusion of the 60 minute engagement.

Semifinal action in the inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Senior Cup continues tonight under floodlights at the BV ground. Group A preliminary point standing leaders’ Eastveldt with battle with Group B runner’s up Tucville from 19:00 hours, while Group B leaders, BV, will tackle Group A runner’s up, Mahaica, from 21:00 hours. All semi-final matches will be played for 90 minutes.

The Junior Shield two Semi-final matches, will be played earlier in the day from 15:15hrs and 17:00hrs respectively at the said venue.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement encourages the general public to attend the activities. Gates open at 14:30 hours today for both the Junior Shield and Senior Cup Semi-final action.