Buxton Cricket Camp beat TSC by 10 runs – Taken on tour of prominent places in Buxton

The 13th annual Buxton Cricket Camp seems to be surviving its intended purpose as Friday’s sessions included a talk on leadership and working as a team by Tion Abrams, WPA’s Chairman of Buxton/ Fowls NDC, a tour of prominent places in Buxton before ending the day by beating City side TSC in their first match.

THE two-week camp caters for children between the ages of 7-19 and caters for 40 participants from Buxton and Villages in close proximity to Buxton.

Sessions includes technical, practical, physical and off-the field actives and run from 09:30hrs to 15:00hrs.

Buxton CC was formed in 1993 and played in tape-ball competition before being officially launched as the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Club in 2002 when Hooper was appointed West Indies Captain.

“When you are a leader like a Captain you can’t just give orders but lead by example and try to help your teammates to perform,” Abrams told the youngsters.

The participants were taken on a tour around the Village to see the NDC Office, the recently constructed Auditorium, schools, churches, the practical instruction centre, the health Centre, the post office and the reconstructed Tipperary Hall which host sporting and cultural activities.

Buxton Village was founded in 1840 by a group of freed Afro-Guyanese, who purchased the former Plantation Orange Nassau. … Buxton Village was founded when a group of 128–132 former slaves from Annandale, purchased the 580-acre plantation for 50,000 dollars.

After the Education tour the match was played and the Buxton Cricket Camp batted first and made 157 with Kurt Booker leading the way with 57, while TSC were bowled out for 147.

After a break for the weekend the last week of the Camp resumes on Monday when a lecture will be done by East Coast Cricket Board Official Ray Barton.

On Tuesday former Berbice and Guyana off-spinner Sean Devers, who is now an international cricket commentator and Sports Journalist, will speak on the importance of Education for your life after cricket and will also conduct a session with the spinners.

Buxton CC President Esse Peter is the back bone of this Camp and said that while the Camp is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday a sponsor has requested that the Camp go up to Friday.