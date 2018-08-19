Brazil Train and Play Camp… Learning and building process continues; Jaguars go down to Madureira Sport Club

As the historic Brazil Train and Play Camp taking place in Rio de Janeiro continues, the Golden Jaguars played their second of four practice matches on Friday afternoon against the Madureira Sport Club in Rio and went down 0-3.

The team, which is still gelling together under new Head Coach Michael Johnson and his

Technical team, conceded two goals in the first half and another in the second as yet again, all the players on tour, except Trinidad and Tobago-based Sheldon Holder, who joined the squad on

Friday, played either half.

Coach Johnson commenting on the match said the host team moved the ball very well but also noted that the young Golden Jaguars have had a tough week so far but should be playing better than they did in this second match: “To say that it was a tremendous performance, I would be lying but there are so many things that gave us opportunities to work on and that’s the way we look at it. It’s what can we do now to help some of these younger players. There may be four or five that we can actually pull into our squad so we’ll go again tomorrow and work with them and really try to help them in their pattern of play, style of play, their decision making; but it has been a worthy exercise so far.”

A number of the players in Rio are U-20s and U-23s and are being groomed for the future as they rub shoulders with some of the more seasoned campaigners.

“We guarantee that when they leave here they’ll be a lot better conditioned, in a lot better shape and have a stronger mentality based on what we are giving them,” said Johnson while noting that fitness was emphasized during the week. “So, it’s been a real taxing couple of days and that’s what these camps are for; you want to come out of these camps, fitter, stronger and with a little bit more knowledge. We’re not looking at the results as of yet because we know if it is about results we wouldn’t have trained the players the way we did in the last few days.”

On Thursday, the team was involved in some circuit training as well as enjoyed some time in the warm pool and hot and cold saunas under the guidance of Dr. Mark Faghy, the Head of Sports Science on the team.

Coach Johnson: “So there were sit ups, press ups, burpees among other exercises for half an hour and that was on the back of a morning session, which lasted an hour and a half and looked at pressing up to the ball, looking at intensity of how we defend, 2v2, 3v3, 4v4 and then we did some shooting practice.”

Johnson noted that all they are asking of the players is to take on board what they are being taught in Rio.