BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Knockout Tournament… Albion, Port Mourant and Rose Hall Town Bakewell advance to 2nd Round

The Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Knockout 50-Overs Cricket Tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket Board bowled off last Tuesday at Grounds across the Ancient County. Some of the matches were affected by the weather but play was possible in three matches. Albion Cricket Club, Port Mourant Cricket Club and defending Berbice Under-17 Champions, Rose Hall Town Bakewell advanced to the second round after recording victories against Tamarind Root Cricket Club, No. 73 Cricket Club and Rose Hall Canje, respectively.

At the Port Mourant Ground, the home team defeated No. 73 by nine wickets. Batting first after losing the toss, No. 73 were bowled out for 74 off 22-Overs as only Vettori Latchman 12, Zameer Shaw 26 and Niraj Singh 10 reached double figures. Shaw struck two boundaries as he tried to hold his team’s innings together. Bowling for Port Mourant, leg spinner Doorsammy Mahadeo had remarkable figures of 7 wickets for 14 runs from 7.3 Overs. Port Mourant Cricket Club in response reached 75 for 1 in 21 Overs with Rampertab Ramnauth 19 not out and Dave Ramgoolam 19 not out at the crease. Fardeen Khan supported with 18 before he was bowled by L. Singh.

Albion Cricket Club crushed Tamarind Root Cricket Club of Hampshire by ten wickets at the Albion Ground. Tamarind Root Cricket Club batting first were bowled out for a paltry 40 off 17.2 Overs as Sarwan Chaitnarine claimed five wickets for 12. Chaitnarine then returned with the bat to score 29 not out along with Hemendra Goordial 10 not out as Albion reached 42 without loss in 8.3 Overs.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell defeated Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club by 30 runs at the Area ‘H’ Ground. The defending champions had to dig deep after being reduced to 40 for 4. National Under-15 player Jonathan Rampersaud and Mahendra Gopilall both scored 28 each as Rose Hall Town Bakewell reached 132 all out in 30-Overs. Tyrese Sealey supported with 19, while Lucas Arthur made 15. Pacer Isiah Thorne 3 for 27, offspinner Ricardo Ramdehol 3 for 24 and Bhaskar Dhanai 2 for 31 were the best bowlers Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club. In response the visitors were given a solid opening stand of 49 from 18-Overs by Ricardo Ramdehol and Avishkar before Ramdehol was dismissed by National Under-15 spinner Jeremy Sandia for 19.

The Rose Hall Town Bakewell spinner then claimed the next nine wickets for 53 runs as Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club were bowled out for 102. Avishkar Persaud 16, Imtiaz Janudoo 13, Isiah Thorne 11 and Jaron France 12 started well but failed to carry on. Sandia 3 for 19, Jonathan Rampersaud 2 for 20, Matthew Pattaya 2 for 18 and Tyrese Sealey 2 for 20 were the principal wicket takers for the winners.