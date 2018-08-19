BCB/Raffik Construction 100 balls Knockout Cricket Tournament… Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Tamarind Root and Chesney advance

The historic Raffik Construction 100 balls Cricket Tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket Board for teams in the Lower Corentyne area bowled off last Sunday. Heavy rain washed out five matches but there play was in three matches at the Area ‘H’, Hampshire and Chesney Grounds. The Tournament, the first of its kind to be played in the Caribbean, consists of fourteen six deliveries overs and two eight balls overs per side. A total of sixteen teams including Albion, Port Mourant, Whim, Rose Hall Town Tigers, Courtland, Kildonan, Tain and Big Star are taking part in the Tournament which is being sponsored by popular Berbice Businessman, Mohamed Raffik.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town, the home team defeated Whim by nine wickets. The match was played at the Area ‘H’ Ground after the Whim Ground was unavailable. Whim batted first and reached 93 for 9 off their allotted Overs with Joshua Persaud 19, Yogendra Sooknandan 19, being the principal scorers. Former Guyana Under-19 offspinner Murphy La Rose took 3 wickets for 10 runs, Randall Lewis 2 for 14 and Captain Keith Simpson 2 for 16.

In response, openers Vidal Crandon and Surendra Kissoonlall added 53 for the first wicket in 10-Overs before Crandon was dismissed by T. Harrinarine for a well played 35. Kissoonlall and Berbice Under-17 Player Chanderpaul Govindan then took their team to 96 for 1 in fourteen overs. Kissoonlall was left unbeaten on 32, while Govindan was on 14.

At the Hampshire Ground, Tamarind Root defeated Toopoo by five wickets. Toopoo were bowled out for 53 in fourteen overs. R. Sookram topscored with sixteen, while Devindra Latchman 3 for 16, Michael Ram 2 for 18 and Seenauth Joseph 5 for 4 were the main bowlers for Tamarind Root. The home team lost five wickets to achieve victory off just eleven overs. Dillip Ramsammy blasted a quick fine 26, while Surendra Permaul took 3 for 10 in a losing cause.

Veteran Imran Khan of the Stanford 20/20 fame rolled back the years with a superb 109 not out as Chesney defeated Tain Block 4 by 134 runs. Chesney batting first 195 for 4 off their 100 balls with Andy Naidu 39 supporting Khan. Ravindra Nauth took 2 for 26 for Tain. The visitors were then bowled out for 61 from eight overs as Khan returned with the ball from four Overs. Chemendra Goberdhan supported with 3 for 34.