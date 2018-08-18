VIVA Water Slammer Rammer table tennis tourney slated for next month

Titans Table Tennis Club has collaborated with Guyana Beverages Inc. to stage what is anticipated to be a highly competitive two-day tournament dubbed Viva Water ‘Slammer Rammer’ which will serve off from September 8 to 9 at Marian Academy with several categories.

Registration will be done from 08:00hrs to 09:00hrs on the initial day of the event. At the official launch on Thursday morning, President of the Titans Table Tennis Club and former national player, Dwain Dick, highlighted that 11 categories will be contested, inclusive of 10 juniors and B Class.

The juniors will compete in the Boys and Girls Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18 divisions. VIVA Water Brand Manager, Raymond Govinda, said Guyana Beverages Inc. is committed to supporting the growth and development of the country’s youths through their participation in sport.

“It has zero calories; a lot of vitamins is added to it. Also, it has green tea extract and it’s perfect for diabetics and any person who would like to pursue an active lifestyle,” Govinda explained on the nutritional benefits of the beverage.

Public Relations Officer of Titans Table Tennis Club, Daniel Thomas, said the club is once again looking to make an impact on the development process for table tennis in Guyana through the two days of competition that the players would be exposed to.

Apart from Guyana Beverages Inc., the club has been able to solicit support from Netsurf Telecom, Beacon Snackette, Metro, Power Producers and Distributors Inc., General Industrial Supplies and Enterprise, the Outar Family and Paul David of the USA.