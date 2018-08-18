Puruni River fatal shooting… Constable charged with murder of Brazilian miner

A Police Constable who fatally shot a Brazilian miner last Saturday during an unauthorized raid at a mining camp in Puruni, yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to face a murder charge.

Twenty-three-year-old Robert Daniels, of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, arrived shortly after 15:00 hrs yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court shackled and handcuffed, and was sent through the prisoner’s chute and into the Chief Magistrate’s courtroom.

While seated in the dock, a visibly upset Daniels turned to his colleagues who escorted him into the courtroom and stated “All three y’all is a set of f***ing crosses.”

Soon after the Chief Magistrate exited her chambers and read the murder charge to him.

Daniels was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on August 11, last, at Puruni River Bank, in the Essequibo Magisterial District, he murdered 37-year-old miner Estevao Costa Marques, a Brazilian national.

Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry who represented Daniels raised several concerns in relation to the amount of gunshots that were heard by his client and eyewitnesses at the crime scene.

He added that persons at the crime scene heard what appeared to be two gunshots, but the autopsy report revealed that the miner sustained one gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The lawyer argued that due to the findings of the autopsy report, eyewitnesses have altered their statements to suggest that only one gunshot was heard.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that due to the alteration in the witnesses’ statements, the investigation into the matter has been compromised. He added that the case file should be sent back to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for revision.

Henry further went on to state that Daniels shot the miner in self-defence and should be charged with manslaughter instead.

According to the Prosecution’s facts, on August 11, last, the accused and a police corporal, who were both stationed at the Kurupung Police Station, abandoned their posts and went and conducted an unauthorized raid at a mining camp.

They left on an ATV armed with a .30 Carbine rifle and subsequently joined a boat and proceeded to a landing along the Puruni River. Shortly after arriving at the mining camp, the constable armed himself with a rifle and two loud explosions were heard.

Checks were then made and the constable told his colleague that the miner had discharged a round at him and he returned fire.

The dead miner’s body was subsequently placed in a boat and taken to the main landing.

The Chief Magistrate instructed Daniels to make his next court appearance on August 30 for report at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the Police Corporal who accompanied Daniels to conduct the unauthorized raid at mining camp is still in custody. Further investigation is ongoing.