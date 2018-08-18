Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal… Grand finale on tonight at MSC hard court

All roads in Linden will lead to the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court tonight from 19:00hrs for the final of the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament and organisers of the event, New Era Entertainment, has stated in a release that all systems are in place for fans to enjoy the anticipated matches in a safe and secured environment.

After Figgy Green Jags meet Germans United in the final tonight, it will be the culmination of seven nights of high intensity futsal involving 20 teams from Linden, Georgetown and West Demerara at the recently refurbished hard court which also benefited from the installation of a bleacher compliments of New Era and the tournament’s platinum sponsors.

John ’Brown boy’ Waldron with his flair and power shots will be one of the players to watch for the fan favourites, Jags, while the youthful Andre Mayers of Germans United has proven that he is capable of keeping up and outperforming many of the seasoned campaigners in the ‘mining town’.

The Jags have been pegged as the favourites to lift the championship trophy while pocketing the $600,000 first place cash prize but they are expected to not have an easy road against Germans, unlike the 14-8 semifinal victory against Quiet Storm.

When the first whistle blows, an exhibition match between Silver Shattas versus High Star will surely warm up the fans suspense for the third place playoff featuring Quiet Storm and Goodfellas in the subsequent match.

The third match of the night will involve the animated Harry’s seven and Nut Genasyde before finale.

The runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.

The sponsors of the tournament include Mohammed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, Power Producers & Distributors Incorporated (PPDI), Stag Beer, Dragon Stout, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services.