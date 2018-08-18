Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

Linden businessman detained for trafficking Venezuelan women -.reportedly paid $25,000 for victims

Police last evening swooped down on the Riverview International Hotel and Bar at Wismar where they removed two Venezuelan women who were reportedly being held there against their will.
The women told police that they were being held by the proprietor and that they were “sold” by a “rasta man” to the businessman for $25,000.
Official from the Counter-Trafficking In Persons Unit at the Ministry of Social Protection was subsequently called in and the women were handed over to the Unit’s officials.

