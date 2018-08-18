Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records first medals at Goodwill Swim Meet

Aug 18, 2018 Sports 0

Ethan Gonsalves

Daniel Scott

Aleka Persaud

Guyana team recorded their first set of medals at the Goodwill Games Swimming Championship being held in Barbados starting yesterday and concludes tomorrow.
Aleka Persaud, Ethan Gonsalves and Daniel Scott secured medals in their respective events to be the first Guyanese on the podium. Persaud and Gonsalves claimed gold, while Scott took bronze.
According to information from the event,
Aleka Persaud captured the first gold for Guyana with a record breaking time of 1.03.13 in the 100m freestyle in the girls 11-12 age group.
Ethan Gonsalves followed with 1.01.83 to secure Guyana’s second gold medal in the 100m freestyle at the boys 11-12 level.
Daniel Scott claimed bronze with an 84.96 performance, giving Guyana its 3rd over all medal in the 100m freestyle in the boys 15-17 age group.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Cup 2018… All systems set for tomorrow

Guyana Cup 2018… All systems set for tomorrow

Aug 18, 2018

The 12th edition of Guyana’s Premier horserace meet, the Guyana Cup 2018, runs off tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Number 6 Village, West Coast, Berbice and chairman of the organising...
Read More
Guyana records first medals at Goodwill Swim Meet

Guyana records first medals at Goodwill Swim Meet

Aug 18, 2018

GFF contributes to National Players journey to Portugal

GFF contributes to National Players journey to...

Aug 18, 2018

Three Peat Promotions/ Guinness Cage Competition… Intense rivalry anticipated as teams battle to advance

Three Peat Promotions/ Guinness Cage...

Aug 18, 2018

Eight Berbice Cricketers receive bats from RHTYSC Patron’s Fund, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd.

Eight Berbice Cricketers receive bats from RHTYSC...

Aug 18, 2018

VIVA Water Slammer Rammer table tennis tourney slated for next month

VIVA Water Slammer Rammer table tennis tourney...

Aug 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]