Guyana records first medals at Goodwill Swim Meet

Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
Guyana team recorded their first set of medals at the Goodwill Games Swimming Championship being held in Barbados starting yesterday and concludes tomorrow.
Aleka Persaud, Ethan Gonsalves and Daniel Scott secured medals in their respective events to be the first Guyanese on the podium. Persaud and Gonsalves claimed gold, while Scott took bronze.
According to information from the event,
Aleka Persaud captured the first gold for Guyana with a record breaking time of 1.03.13 in the 100m freestyle in the girls 11-12 age group.
Ethan Gonsalves followed with 1.01.83 to secure Guyana’s second gold medal in the 100m freestyle at the boys 11-12 level.
Daniel Scott claimed bronze with an 84.96 performance, giving Guyana its 3rd over all medal in the 100m freestyle in the boys 15-17 age group.
