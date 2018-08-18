Guyana Cup 2018… All systems set for tomorrow

The 12th edition of Guyana’s Premier horserace meet, the Guyana Cup 2018, runs off tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Number 6 Village, West Coast, Berbice and chairman of the organising committee, Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr., has shared with Kaieteur Sport that all systems are in place for successful hosting of the event with much thanks to the favourable weather conditions.

At this year’s meet, horses from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, USA and Guyana will go head to head for over $15million in cash and prizes, and horse owner Tribuwan ‘Turbo’ Jagdeo has his sights set on taking the feature race, the Guyana Cup.

‘Turbo’ has entered a total of three horses into the one-day meet with Just Call Me Bass, which won the first leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee’s Triple Crown event and Goodwill Boy in the C class. Meanwhile, ‘Ready to romance’ will be running in the H class.

‘Turbo’ has cited full confidence ahead of tomorrow’s race and he explained that his horses are 100% healthy and ready to compete.

Jagdeo’s Call Me Bass will be up against the likes of Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess in the feature race for the Guyana Cup tomorrow.

The programme of events for the day has been released and as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.

The sponsors for the event include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Trophy Stall Impressive Signs of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services.