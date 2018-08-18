GRA briefs Linden Municipality, Chamber on tax issues

Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) recently engaged staff of the Linden Municipality and the Linden Chamber of Commerce and Industry as it culminated its 2018 Regional Tax campaign.
The August 13 campaign was facilitated by the Communication and Tax Advisory Services Division which focused on several topics relevant to procedures at the GRA and the 2018 tax laws and regulations.
According to GRA, at the meeting held with the Linden Municipality one of the main topics covered was the two percent Withholding Tax on resident contractors which the Town Council as a central authority may have to apply when outsourcing.
GRA’s Tax Specialist, Roopnarine Ramkishun, led discussions in that regard, expounding on the obligations of both the contractor and contractee, and the entities and transactions that are exempt from this law.
“The residents were also notified of the current developments at the GRA’s branch office at Casuarina Drive, including the selling of a quantity of alcoholic beverages by way of Sealed Bids. The public was informed that the winning bid will be subject to G$16 per Excise Stamp for each bottle. The rationale behind the introduction of the excise stamp was explained in detail at the workshops,” GRA explained.
The engagement with the Linden Chamber of Commerce concentrated more on Trade and Miscellaneous Licences, in particular the recent passage of the Tax Amendment Bill which will allow the GRA to issue a provisional licence to small shops, pending the grant of such permits as building permits and fire permits.
“Discussion with the chamber members enabled the authority to garner feedback about its services and whether or not those services are working in the best interest of businesses in the town.”
The tax sensitization campaign is in keeping with the authority’s mission to promote compliance through education.
The exercise commenced in May last, focusing on the 2018 legislative amendments and Excise Stamp control programme. Essequibo – Region Two; Berbice – Region Six; Lethem – Region Nine and Linden, Region Ten were the locations visited.
