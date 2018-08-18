GFF contributes to National Players journey to Portugal

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has purchased the airfare of two national footballers – Trayon Bobb and Colin Nelson – who will head to Portugal for a oneyear contract with 1 Dezembro, a third-division club owned by Canadian Hall Of Famer, Alex Bunbury.

This presentation of the tickets was made in GFF’s Boardroom by Acting General Secretary Rennella Bourne to the two players who will depart tomorrow for Portugal for an opportunity to advance their respective football careers.

Trayon Bobb said he was happy for the contribution, which follows various fundraising activities done on his behalf: “I feel very great, it’s a wonderful feeling and I just would like to thank the Guyana Football Federation for this contribution. I would also like to thank the persons who contributed to the fundraising activities held on my behalf. I really appreciate it and I will go to

Portugal and do my best.” Two club matches were the main fundraising activities held on Travon’s behalf by his Home Club, Uitvlugt Warriors FC. These were held at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

In expressing gratitude, Nelson said this initiative by the Federation will boost the confidence of the players to explore the football opportunities available to them with the knowledge that the

Federation is willing to assist their efforts: “Coming on board for an opportunity like this is great for the Football Federation. From my perspective, this will boost our players and it will certainly help me to elevate myself and, in the near future, elevate other players who are willing to explore their football ambitions beyond the shores of Guyana.”

The National Defender said he is looking forward to the experience of playing in Europe: “It is a great opportunity to go to Europe and play in Portugal, one that I am looking forward to.

Hopefully, I will learn a lot from this journey so that I can, in the near future, return and help Guyana National team and youth athletes in Guyana. It will be a great boost for my career as well given the fact that players rarely leave Guyana and head out to Portugal to play. This will give me some sense of confidence that players can actually achieve their true potential and play to greater heights not only in Guyana and the Caribbean but out there in Europe. I plan to make the most of it to elevate my country and future.”

President Wayne Forde extended congratulations to the players and said the GFF’s Executive

Committee is pleased to facilitate the opportunity: “We would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Bunbury for creating an outlet for these talented players.”

“Creating a player exit route to professional Football clubs, colleges and other International academic institutions is a key pillar of the GFF long-term strategic plan. It is now the responsibility of these two gentlemen to demonstrate both on and off the field of play, the talent, professionalism and discipline necessary to encourage further opportunities for their peers. May

God keep them in his care.”