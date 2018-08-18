GASA/NSC swim programme concludes at NAC

Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) annual swimming programme concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC), Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
The programme, which started on July 9, attracted 429 participants from across Guyana and sessions were done at the NAC and Colgrain pool with students being divided into several groups. They were tutored on the basics on the sport such as breathing while swimming, floating, streamline kicks, arm strokes, freestyle techniques and backstroke.
Sessions were conducted by Coaches Paul Mahaica and Stephanie Fraser, lifeguard Orwin Corlette, instructors Dwayne Griffith, Amy Grant, Donna Carter, Cordel Walcott, Quancy Henry, Marisa Wray, Jonathan Sookram, Desiree Cummings, Aluko Venture and Denroy Throtman.
Speaking with Kaieteur sport, Cummings said she was pleased with the turnout and noted that the camp has grown from strength to strength over the years whereas the number of students has increased considerably.
Lifeguard Corlette stated that, “The students have shown tremendous improvement in all areas and I am pleased with their eagerness to learn. This programme has also helped to keep the children meaningfully occupied and can motivate them to start a career in the sport.”
“This programme will also help to improve the sport in Guyana whereas the students can move forward to clubs and hopefully represent Guyana in the future. The coaches did a wonderful job and we urged all participants to take the sport seriously and to put their knowledge in good use.”
One of the participants, Shadianmond Assanah, 14, told Kaieteur sport that the programme was great and it helped her to learn the basic skills in swimming and she relished the experience.
Paul Mahaica expressed gratitude to the parents and guardians as well as all those who help to make the programme a success. (Zaheer Mohamed)
