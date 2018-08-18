Eight Berbice Cricketers receive bats from RHTYSC Patron’s Fund, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS is known across Guyana for the effort it makes to assist other clubs and young cricketers to fulfill their mandates and potentials respectively. Since its formation in 1990 by three times Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, St. Francis Community Developers, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has assisted over one hundred rival cricket clubs and hundreds of young cricketers with millions of dollars worth of cricket gear and equipment. The trend continued last Friday when eight young cricketers drawn from across Berbice received their own cricket bats from the Patron’s Fund of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, with sponsorship from Nand Persaud Co. Ltd and Annirud Construction Firm.

The eight cricketers drawn from Clubs like No. 73, Port Mourant, Albion, Rose Hall Canje and Young Warriors were chosen by Cricket Coaches attached to the Berbice Cricket Board or were recommended by their own Clubs. A total of twenty bats would be shared out at the cost of $500,000 to young Berbice Cricketers and Female players as the Club strives to make sure that every youth has the opportunity to fulfill his/her potential on the cricket field. Female cricketers like Mariam Samaroo and Erva Giddings have received their bats earlier in the week.

Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC Hilbert Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, urged the eight cricketers to develop a culture of personal discipline, positive attitude and hard work. The Club, he disclosed would continue to assist more youths in the future, despite the fact that there were members of other clubs as the main objectives are to develop Berbice Cricket. Guyana’s leading youth and sports organization since its formation in 1990, has assisted over 400 young cricketers with their own personal gears which include Rajendra Chandrika, Shimron Hetmyer, Shawn Pereira, Askay Homraj, Linden Austin, Plaffiana Millington, Gudakesh Motie and Shemaine Campbelle. Among the Clubs that have benefitted from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club are Chesney, Whim, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne, West Berbice, Young Warriors, Kennard’s Union, Achievers, Skeldon, Tain Block 4, Tamarind Root, Fyrish, Courtland, Blairmont, Paradise, No. 73 and Toopoo. The RHTY&SC has also assisted Clubs in Demerara and Essequibo under its Say Yes to Sports Campaign.

The Young Cricketers receiving bats were Ricardo Ramdehol, Isiah Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth, Niraj Singh, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Tameshwar Deonandan, Vettori Latchman and Avishkar Persaud.

Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hasting-Williams handed over the bats on behalf of President Granger and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. She urged the attentive cricketers to take care of the donations and most importantly to always strive for excellence. The young cricketers expressed gratitude to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for its continued interest in Berbice Cricket and for investing in their careers. The Patron’s Fund is administered by the ten cricket teams of the RHTY&SC.