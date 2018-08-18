Cops nab murder suspect “Short boss”

Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police have finally captured the individual known as “Short boss” who allegedly gunned down 21-year-old Ronsley Clarke on August 2.
A release stated that the suspect was captured on Thursday in ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands) and has since been handed over to police on the East Coast of Demerara.
Clarke, a mason, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was gunned down in Sophia while he was at a party with his girlfriend.
The victim and the suspect reportedly knew each other.
Clarke’s girlfriend said that everybody was “having a nice time, drinking and smoking”, when shots rang out. She said her boyfriend ran a short distance after the shots were fired, and collapsed.
Clarke sustained two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Aug 18, 2018The 12th edition of Guyana’s Premier horserace meet, the Guyana Cup 2018, runs off tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Number 6 Village, West Coast, Berbice and chairman of the organising...
Aug 18, 2018
Aug 18, 2018
Aug 18, 2018
Aug 18, 2018
Aug 18, 2018
There are things in life we will never know the real meaning of. How English cricketer, Ben Stokes, got off from his assault... more
At the traffic junction of Camp and Church Streets, there are vendors plying their wares. They are selling beverages, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]