Cops nab murder suspect “Short boss”

Police have finally captured the individual known as “Short boss” who allegedly gunned down 21-year-old Ronsley Clarke on August 2.

A release stated that the suspect was captured on Thursday in ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands) and has since been handed over to police on the East Coast of Demerara.

Clarke, a mason, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was gunned down in Sophia while he was at a party with his girlfriend.

The victim and the suspect reportedly knew each other.

Clarke’s girlfriend said that everybody was “having a nice time, drinking and smoking”, when shots rang out. She said her boyfriend ran a short distance after the shots were fired, and collapsed.

Clarke sustained two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.