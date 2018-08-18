CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018 underway

Latest update August 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships is currently taking place in Paramaribo Suriname August 16-29.
The Tournament is being played in three parts: The Under-19 International, The Open International and the Age Group Regional Championships.
The Under-19 International Championships started Thursday at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord, Paramaribo, Suriname.
In the Boys Singles First Round: Guyanese Tyrese Jeffery defeated James Godding of Barbados: 25-23, 21-18 and in the Second Round he defeated Kevin Karg: 22-20, 22-20 to reach the Quarter-Finals.
The other Guyanese Player Akili Haynes lost in the first round to Jun Lim Cheung of Suriname: 21:16, 21-10.
The tournament continued yesterday with Boy & Girls Singles.
The Guyanese Team members are:
Narayan Ramdhani (Open International)
Jonathan Mangra (Open International)
Darrell Carpenay (Open International)
Tyrese Jeffrey (Under-19 & Open International)
Akili Haynes (Under-19 & Open International)
Priyanna Ramdhani (Under-19, Open International & Under-17 Regional)
Vikash Mootoo (Under-15 Regional)
Matthew Beharry (Under-15 Regional)
Mishka Beharry (Under-11 Regional)
Team Officials:
Gokarn Ramdhani
Emelia Ramdhani
Dr. Nicholas Waldron
