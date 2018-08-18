CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018 underway

The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships is currently taking place in Paramaribo Suriname August 16-29.

The Tournament is being played in three parts: The Under-19 International, The Open International and the Age Group Regional Championships.

The Under-19 International Championships started Thursday at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord, Paramaribo, Suriname.

In the Boys Singles First Round: Guyanese Tyrese Jeffery defeated James Godding of Barbados: 25-23, 21-18 and in the Second Round he defeated Kevin Karg: 22-20, 22-20 to reach the Quarter-Finals.

The other Guyanese Player Akili Haynes lost in the first round to Jun Lim Cheung of Suriname: 21:16, 21-10.

The tournament continued yesterday with Boy & Girls Singles.

The Guyanese Team members are:

Narayan Ramdhani (Open International)

Jonathan Mangra (Open International)

Darrell Carpenay (Open International)

Tyrese Jeffrey (Under-19 & Open International)

Akili Haynes (Under-19 & Open International)

Priyanna Ramdhani (Under-19, Open International & Under-17 Regional)

Vikash Mootoo (Under-15 Regional)

Matthew Beharry (Under-15 Regional)

Mishka Beharry (Under-11 Regional)

Team Officials:

Gokarn Ramdhani

Emelia Ramdhani

Dr. Nicholas Waldron