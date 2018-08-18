Boy, 14, bailed, three men remanded in parking lot coke bust

A 14-year-old boy was yesterday among four persons who appeared before a City Magistrate to answer to a trafficking of cocaine charge, after Customs Anti Narcotics Ranks (CANU) busted the quartet at a fast food restaurant transporting over 22 lbs of cocaine.

The persons charged are Patrick Ram, 24, a minibus operator, Ricardo Denhart, 47, a taxi driver; Denzel Park, 49, a businessman, and the young teen.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on August 14, last, at Popeye’s Fast Food Parking Lot, Vlissengen Road and Duncan Street, they trafficked 10.078 kilograms of cocaine.

They all denied the allegation after it was read to them by the Magistrate.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, CANU ranks acting on information, set up a sting operation at the Fast Food Parking Lot.

While there, the ranks observed Denhart exiting motor car PWW 6944 with a bulky multi-coloured bag. He then proceeded to motor bus PKK 8454 which was a short distance away and was being driven by Ram.

The court heard that the teenager and Park were seated in the vehicle conversing with Ram.

The officers then approached both vehicles and identified themselves as CANU ranks, then they carried out a search on the vehicles.

The court heard that in the right side passenger front seat of the bus a quantity of square brick-like parcels were found in a multi-coloured bag.

The defendants were then told of the offence to which they denied. They were arrested and taken into custody.

The men were all represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes who asked that bail be granted to his clients in a reasonable sum, citing that they are not flight risks. He added that if bail is granted his clients would return to court for the trial and they would adhere to the conditions of the bail.

The Prosecutor strongly objected to bail being granted to the men, on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the amount of cocaine discovered.

The magistrate after taking into consideration the juvenile’s age released him on $200,000 bail, but remanded the three men to prison.

They were told to make their next court appearance on August 31.