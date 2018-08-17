Vietnamese welder found dead on construction site

A Vietnamese welder working on a construction site for Orchid Garden Hotel & Bar, a Chinese investment located at Track ‘J’ D’Urban Backlands, adjacent to the Chinese Embassy, was found dead around 19:00 hrs on Wednesday at the worksite.

The man who has since been identified as 32-year-old Nguyen Nigoc Anh, was said to have been living and working on the construction site for some time now.

The man’s body was discovered by another employee at the construction site, in a pool of blood at the base of the building.

When this publication visited the scene, the area where the body was found was cordoned off with red tape. There were two visible bloodstains, one of the bloodied areas covering some seven feet in diameter, and another some fifteen feet away, was just one foot in diameter, both at the base of the five-storey building. When workers on the site were questioned as to what they witnessed, the men all said they had left early on Wednesday after rain caused work to be aborted.

No one at the site was able to say if the welder stayed alone in the zinc-enclosed area that represented his living quarters.

The Guyanese workers on the site said the man kept to himself, and spent most of the day welding areas on the mostly steel building. Speculation is that the man fell from the first story of the building, but investigators seem to be having problems with how the bloodstains are located and the distance apart, and the fact that strange marks were found on the body. This has caused the police to detain two individuals to assist with their investigations.

The building that oversees the Chinese Embassy is said to be owned by the proprietors of “China Trading” from Robb Street. Attempts to get an interview from the owners of the property have proven futile.

The police issued a statement indicating that they are “investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male Vietnamese whose lifeless body was discovered about on Wednesday in the compound of a construction site where he was working and residing. The site is located at Track ‘J’ D’Urban Backlands”.

They also stated that a laceration was seen on the back of the head.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.