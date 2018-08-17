Trophy Stall rides with Guyana Cup 2018 – Rohan Oudit Construction also on board

Guyana’s leading distributors in silverware, Trophy Stall, continued its support of horse racing by committing sponsorship to the 12th edition of the lucrative Guyana Cup horserace meet which gallops off at the Rising Sun turf club this Sunday with over $15million in cash and prizes up for grab.

Rohan Oudit’s Construction Company as well has added their name to the list of sponsors supporting the mega horseracing event, the biggest on the local calendar.

At the South Road location of the Trophy Stall, Proprietor, Ramesh Sunich, presented organiser, Nazrudeen Mohamed, with half a dozen trophies which will be awarded to top performers at this Sunday’s race meet at Number 6 village, West Coast Berbice.

Mohamed expressed gratitude for the generous gesture by Sunich, while the owner noted that he is always ready to support horseracing which attracts fans from all walks of life.

This Sunday’s event which is dubbed as the most lucrative horserace meet in the nation have seen many fans and turfites preparing for anticipated keen rivalry between the jockeys in the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and Rising Sun Turf Club collaborated initiative.

The one-day meet set for Berbice is gaining traction both locally and overseas with a lot of sponsors ready to saddle up with the mega event and Trophy Stall and Rohan Oudit’s Construction Company joins a long list which includes Mohamed’s Enterprise, Impressive Signs of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services.

The programme of events for the day will see the C Class event as the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.