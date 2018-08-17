Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage Competition… Defending Champs Ol Skool Ballers through to knockouts – Round of 16 commences tomorrow

Latest update August 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
Defending champions Ol Skool Ballers continued where they left off last Wednesday with another gutsy performance en route to a 4-3 sudden death penalty win over Hypers in what was an enthralling battle after regulation time had ended 2-2.
Perennial small goal football favourites, Sparta Boss, didn’t have such a good night on Wednesday and are facing elimination in the group stage of the second annual Three Peat Promotions/Guinness Cage competition after suffering their second consecutive defeat on Wednesday night at the Haslington Market tarmac.
Played before a large crowd that included top officials from major sponsor Queensway Security Services and Repsol representatives, the country’s most decorated team in the shorter version will have to win their next encounter by a large margin and hope to go through as one of four best third placed teams.
Following a cruel 3-1 defeat at the hands of a resolute Alexander Village team that never looked intimidated against the big name ‘Sparta Boss’ especially with the absence of their star forward, Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Sparta will now play the home team Haslington Hypers, who will also be aiming to win big to enter the round of sixteen set for Saturday following consecutive losses as well.
Some of the teams that have advanced to the knockout also include Kitty Hustlers, Vryheid’s Lust, Albouystown and Leopold Street.
The five-day tournament is being dubbed ‘the East Coast Best versus the Rest’ with teams from the East Coast corridor tackling the finest selection from Georgetown in an effort to foster integration among the participating communities and to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.
Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.
Please see the night’s complete results below
Win in Normal Time-3 points
Win on Penalty Kicks-2 points
Game-1
BV-B-0 vs Vryheid’s Lust-0
Vryheid’s Lust won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Game-2
Melanie-B-0 vs Plaisance-0
Plaisance won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Game-3
Avocado Ballers-2 vs Paradise-0
Niandas Lyte-5th
Sylvester Richardson-9th
Game-4
Back Circle-3 vs Belfield Warriors-0
Jermaine Beckles-4th
Akeemo Aaron-10th
Selwyn Williams-12th
Game-5
Leopold Street-1 vs Broad Street-0
Mark Jhalu-11th
Game-7
Alexander Village-3 vs Sparta Boss-1
Alexander Scorer
Shem Porter-8th, 12th and 14th
Sparta Scorer
Sheldon Shepherd-4th
Game-8
Tiger Bay-2 vs North East La Penitence-1
Tiger Bay Scorers
Deon Alfred-4th
Godfrey Powers-11th
North East Scorer
Doliyh Green-13th
Game-9
Blazers-4 vs Victoria Eagles-0
Desmond Cottam-3rd, 6th and 10th
Anthony Barrow-12th
Game-9
Albouystown-2 vs Victoria Church Yard-0
Lennox Cort-2nd and 13th
Game-10
Hustlers-5 vs Melanie-A-1
Hustlers Scorers
John Waldron-4th 6th and 9th
Sunny Sancho-11th and 13th
Melanie Scorer
Malachi Grannum-10th
Game-11
Ol Skool Ballers-2 vs Haslington Hypers-2
Ol Skool won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks
Ol Skool Scorer
Beres Parkinson-4th and 8th
Haslington Scorer
Nicosie McLeod-3rd and 12th
Game-12
Uprising-1 vs Buxton Diamond-1
Uprising won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Uprising Scorer
Shamar Scott-5th
Buxton Scorer
Shamar Beckles-4th
