Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage Competition… Defending Champs Ol Skool Ballers through to knockouts – Round of 16 commences tomorrow

Defending champions Ol Skool Ballers continued where they left off last Wednesday with another gutsy performance en route to a 4-3 sudden death penalty win over Hypers in what was an enthralling battle after regulation time had ended 2-2.

Perennial small goal football favourites, Sparta Boss, didn’t have such a good night on Wednesday and are facing elimination in the group stage of the second annual Three Peat Promotions/Guinness Cage competition after suffering their second consecutive defeat on Wednesday night at the Haslington Market tarmac.

Played before a large crowd that included top officials from major sponsor Queensway Security Services and Repsol representatives, the country’s most decorated team in the shorter version will have to win their next encounter by a large margin and hope to go through as one of four best third placed teams.

Following a cruel 3-1 defeat at the hands of a resolute Alexander Village team that never looked intimidated against the big name ‘Sparta Boss’ especially with the absence of their star forward, Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Sparta will now play the home team Haslington Hypers, who will also be aiming to win big to enter the round of sixteen set for Saturday following consecutive losses as well.

Some of the teams that have advanced to the knockout also include Kitty Hustlers, Vryheid’s Lust, Albouystown and Leopold Street.

The five-day tournament is being dubbed ‘the East Coast Best versus the Rest’ with teams from the East Coast corridor tackling the finest selection from Georgetown in an effort to foster integration among the participating communities and to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.

Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.

Please see the night’s complete results below

Win in Normal Time-3 points

Win on Penalty Kicks-2 points

Game-1

BV-B-0 vs Vryheid’s Lust-0

Vryheid’s Lust won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-2

Melanie-B-0 vs Plaisance-0

Plaisance won 3-2 on penalty kicks

Game-3

Avocado Ballers-2 vs Paradise-0

Niandas Lyte-5th

Sylvester Richardson-9th

Game-4

Back Circle-3 vs Belfield Warriors-0

Jermaine Beckles-4th

Akeemo Aaron-10th

Selwyn Williams-12th

Game-5

Leopold Street-1 vs Broad Street-0

Mark Jhalu-11th

Game-7

Alexander Village-3 vs Sparta Boss-1

Alexander Scorer

Shem Porter-8th, 12th and 14th

Sparta Scorer

Sheldon Shepherd-4th

Game-8

Tiger Bay-2 vs North East La Penitence-1

Tiger Bay Scorers

Deon Alfred-4th

Godfrey Powers-11th

North East Scorer

Doliyh Green-13th

Game-9

Blazers-4 vs Victoria Eagles-0

Desmond Cottam-3rd, 6th and 10th

Anthony Barrow-12th

Game-9

Albouystown-2 vs Victoria Church Yard-0

Lennox Cort-2nd and 13th

Game-10

Hustlers-5 vs Melanie-A-1

Hustlers Scorers

John Waldron-4th 6th and 9th

Sunny Sancho-11th and 13th

Melanie Scorer

Malachi Grannum-10th

Game-11

Ol Skool Ballers-2 vs Haslington Hypers-2

Ol Skool won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks

Ol Skool Scorer

Beres Parkinson-4th and 8th

Haslington Scorer

Nicosie McLeod-3rd and 12th

Game-12

Uprising-1 vs Buxton Diamond-1

Uprising won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Uprising Scorer

Shamar Scott-5th

Buxton Scorer

Shamar Beckles-4th