Pastor charged for assaulting ‘unfaithful’ wife

A Pastor who allegedly grabbed his wife by the head and pushed her down was yesterday arraigned before a City Magistrate where he was charged and released on $30,000 bail.

Fifty-year-old Hansel Calistro, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that on August 13, last, at Bus Park, Port Kaituma, he unlawfully assaulted Della Calistro, his wife.

The second charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, he made use of threatening language towards Della Calistro. He denied both charges after they were read to him by the Magistrate.

In addressing the court, the man stated “These are merely allegations. My wife is unfaithful and on that day in question I found her wrapped up in the arms of the counsellor. I am very embarrassed, because we have been married for the last 26 years.”

The man, who cried throughout the court proceeding, went on to tell the court that on August 13 last, he arrived home and was informed by his children that his wife had left the house and never returned. He added that he then went in search of his wife, and on arrival at the counsellor’s home, he saw a padlock on the door of the premises. He then made checks around the premises and he peered through a window and saw his wife wrapped up in the arms of the counsellor.

Calistro told the court that he called out for his wife and she exited the house and walked past him without saying anything. He further stated “She left me with the seven children and she hasn’t returned home since.”

Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris, stated that on August 13 last, the victim was preparing to leave home when her husband threatened to follow her. The woman then left the house and later that day the defendant saw her leaving a friend’s home and he grabbed onto her head and pushed her to the ground.

The woman then went and reported the matter to the Port Kaituma Police Station and the pastor was arrested.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 22.

Meanwhile, before the same Magistrate, a miner, who allegedly dealt his reputed wife several slaps across her face and also struck her in the face with a cellphone, was slapped with four charges.

Troy Hoyte, 35 of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara denied all the allegations and was released on $120,000 bail.

The first charge read that on August 14, last, at Floor Road, Port Kaituma, he unlawfully assaulted Jennifer Boyer. It was further alleged that on the same day at the Port Kaituma Police Station, he unlawfully assaulted Boyer, so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

The third charge stated that on August 14 at Floor Road, Port Kaituma, he threatened Boyer.

And a fourth charge alleged that on August 14 last, at the Port Kaituma Police Station, he behaved in a disorderly manner.

Hoyte pleaded not guilty to all the allegations after they were read to him.

The court Prosecutor had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.

Facts presented to the court stated that on August 14 last, Hoyte arrived home under the influence of alcohol and inquired about a bite mark he saw on his daughter leg.

The court heard that when Boyer told him how the child received the bite mark, Hoyte became annoyed and dealt her several slaps across her face. She then ran to the station to report the matter and while leaving the station, he approached her and hit her in her face with a phone. He was then arrested.

He too was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 22 for assignment.