Latest update August 17th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana team departs for Goodwill games in Barbados

Aug 17, 2018 Sports 0

Members of the Guyana team prior to their departure.

A confident Guyana team departed yesterday for the Goodwill games swimming championship which will be held in Barbados starting today and concludes on Sunday.
Members of the Guyana contingent went through their paces yesterday morning prior to the opening ceremony. Among those representing Guyana are Aleka Persaud, Amber DeGoeas, Andrew Jordon, Antonio Rodrigues, Ariel Rodrigues, Daniel Scott, Dean Spencer, Ethan Gonsalves, Hashim Mohamed, Kayla Hardy, Shareefah Lewis, Zara Crane, Sofia Pinol, Paul Mahaica, Monique Watson, Vidjas Mohamed, Sion Jeffers, Patrica Mahaica, Giselle Crane and Jeremy Sookram.

More in this category

Sports

Pepsi C’bean School Boys and Juniors Boxing C/ships starts this Evening at Gymnasium

Pepsi C’bean School Boys and Juniors Boxing C/ships starts this...

Aug 17, 2018

By Sean Devers From 18:00hrs this evening the place to be is the National Gymnasium for the third annual ‘Nuff Cuff’ Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships. Speaking yesterday at...
Read More
Trophy Stall rides with Guyana Cup 2018 – Rohan Oudit Construction also on board

Trophy Stall rides with Guyana Cup 2018 –...

Aug 17, 2018

Shomari Wiltshire wins 2018 Steamer Gold tournament

Shomari Wiltshire wins 2018 Steamer Gold...

Aug 17, 2018

Golden Jaguars draw with Mangaratiba in first practice match

Golden Jaguars draw with Mangaratiba in first...

Aug 17, 2018

Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage Competition… Defending Champs Ol Skool Ballers through to knockouts – Round of 16 commences tomorrow

Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage...

Aug 17, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League… BV stun Tucville in their encounter

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation...

Aug 17, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]