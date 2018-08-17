Guyana team departs for Goodwill games in Barbados

A confident Guyana team departed yesterday for the Goodwill games swimming championship which will be held in Barbados starting today and concludes on Sunday.

Members of the Guyana contingent went through their paces yesterday morning prior to the opening ceremony. Among those representing Guyana are Aleka Persaud, Amber DeGoeas, Andrew Jordon, Antonio Rodrigues, Ariel Rodrigues, Daniel Scott, Dean Spencer, Ethan Gonsalves, Hashim Mohamed, Kayla Hardy, Shareefah Lewis, Zara Crane, Sofia Pinol, Paul Mahaica, Monique Watson, Vidjas Mohamed, Sion Jeffers, Patrica Mahaica, Giselle Crane and Jeremy Sookram.