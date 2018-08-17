GTT shares…NICIL heads to court again for US$5M owed by Hong Kong company

Latest update August 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
The National Industrial and Commercial Investment Inc (NICIL) is again looking to head to the courts in the United Kingdom (UK) in an effort to recover the US$5M owed to Guyana.
This was confirmed yesterday by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.
Harmon said that NICIL rejected an offer from Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) in relation to the outstanding US$5M for the purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).
The offer is apparently way below what is owed to Guyana.
Harmon said that as a result, NICIL has decided to head to the court.
He said, “I know that they have actually been pursuing legal assistance to be able to go to that level. The contract stipulates the jurisdiction where the matters are to be dealt with—UK. I know NICIL has actually gone through a certain process of identifying lawyers, and it is a question of the cost involved, and that is what they have to come back to Cabinet with.”
Government’s 20 percent shares in GTT were sold to the Chinese firm in 2012. The deal was entered into by the PPP/C administration but only US$25 million of the agreed US$30 million was known to have been paid.
In March 2016, Harmon and a delegation travelled to China to engage in discussions regarding the outstanding money.
Harmon had reportedly obtained documents which showed that the money was paid over prior to the APNU+AFC Coalition taking office and efforts were underway to track the money. However, NICIL subsequently said that it had not received the outstanding balance. The government later clarified that no such documents were received.
This is not the first time NICIL decided to head to court.
In December 2016, it was revealed that NICIL was on the verge of preparing to begin arbitration to recover the outstanding balance. NICIL officials had said that consultations with a US lawyer were done. However, it was later decided that NICIL would engage with the Hong Kong company HKGT on a one-on-one basis.
Aug 17, 2018By Sean Devers From 18:00hrs this evening the place to be is the National Gymnasium for the third annual ‘Nuff Cuff’ Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships. Speaking yesterday at...
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
When I was growing up, long before we got Independence (and just to remind you we got Independence 52 years ago, which is... more
Two officials were on yesterday’s morning show on NCN-TV. One of the things they reported was that a law has been passed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]