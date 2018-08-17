Green Machine names squad for Colombia’s Americas Rugby Challenge

The 2018 America’s Rugby Challenge will be contested at the Estadio Cincuentenario in Medellin, Colombia from the August 24 to September 1 and with one week before the team departs, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has announced the squad that will be involved in the competition.

Yesterday, at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) head office in Lilliendaal, the GRFU announced Ryan Gonsalves as the captain of the 26-member squad which includes Jason Tyrell, Allain Crawford, Rondel McArthur, Kevon David, Grantley Williams, Richardson Staglon, Jamal Angust, Cloyed Prowell, Lancelot Adonis, Avery Corbin, Claudius Butts and Godfrey Broomes.

Also making the squad are David Garnett, Joseph Rahaman, Cyon Kitt, Ahmad Isaacs, Vallon Adams, Walter George, Sean Phillips, James Osborne, Daniel DeAbrue, Toby David, Selwin Henry and O’Neil Charles.

Guyana will open the tournament with a clash against host Colombia on August 26, and will also face Paraguay and Mexico.

The Americas Rugby Challenge is following in the footsteps of the successful Americas Rugby Championship, which will have its fourth season of competition this coming February/March. The competition was created by Rugby Americas for development teams in the Rugby Americas North and Sudamérica Rugby regions.

Paraguay and México will open the tournament on Sunday, August 26, while hosts Colombia will tackle Guyana to conclude the first round of the tournament.

Guyana will play Paraguay in the second round while the final round, on Sunday, September 1, will see Mexico clash with Guyana, and Colombia versus Paraguay being the closing match. The winners will be the team accruing the most points.

This Americas Rugby Challenge will provide Guyana, Colombia, Mexico and the Paraguay with international competition to aid their development, as well as promote the growth of rugby across the continent.