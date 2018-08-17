GBA presents season Tickets to Gold Medalists – Urged to support the C’bean School Boys C/Ship

Latest update August 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
Fast rising Caribbean boxer Keevin Allicock who captured Silver at last year’s Commonwealth youth Games in the Bahamas along with Desmond Amsterdam have already been presented with season tickets for the three-night Pepsi Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships as one the rewards for winning Gold medals.
GBA’s President Steve Ninvalle said the GBA rewards every local boxer who wins Gold medals in Caribbean assignments with 20 tickets for international or Regional amateur boxing cards held in Guyana.
Yesterday at Tower Suites Colin Lewis the current Junior Caribbean Light Welterweight Champion, who won Gold in 2016 and Claremont Gibson, the 2016 junior Bantam Weight Caribbean Champion, were presented with the book of tickets by Ninvalle.
