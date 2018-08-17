Fifty graduate from 11th Annual Republic Bank holiday Camp – Minister Dawn Hasting-Williams urges youths to make education a priority

Fifty Grade Six Students preparing to enter Secondary School in early September, successfully completed the six weeks Republic Bank Summer Camp and graduated last weekend during an impressive ceremony hosted by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS. Minister of Public Affairs, Hon Dawn Hasting-Williams was the Guest Speaker at the event, which was also attended by Republic Bank, Rose Hall Town Branch Manager Eon Grant, Executives and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and parents of the Students.

Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC presented a comprehensive report on the Camp which started in early July, with sixty students registered. Ten students failed to complete the Camp due to several reasons but Foster hailed the 2018 Camp as the best ever due to the hard work and committment of Director Damon Vantull. The main objectives of the Republic Bank Camp are to make sure that the students make a successful transition from Primary to Secondary, to promote the Club’s Say No/Say Yes Message and to assist the students to understand their roles as Mentors.

Foster praised the outstanding work of the Director Damon Vantull and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu for their efforts in making the Camp successful. Vantull, a former Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Member volunteered his services and assembled a battery of educators across Guyana to teach the students on a wide variety of subjects that included Maths, English A, English B, Social Studies, Information Technology, Geography and Agriculture Science. The Students were also involved in a wide range of Career Lectures from several prominent Guyanese including Attorney-at-Law Charles Ramson Jnr, Asst Commander of ‘B’ Division and an Officer of Republic Bank. Vantull also conducted sessions with the youths on topics such as Suicide, Drug Abuse, Importance of Discipline and Personal Hygiene. The Students were also involved in several sporting sessions as well.

Minister Dawn Hasting-Williams in an inspirational feature address spoke widely on the Importance of Education and the role it plays in the lives of youths. Education, she stated open doors of opportunities and urged the youths to take advantage of her Government investment in the Educational System. She spoke broadly of President David Granger’s effort to make positive differences via his Five ‘B’ Campaign which includes boat, bicycles, books, breakfast and buses. She congratulated the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club on the outstanding work it was doing among youths in Berbice and urged others to emulate the Medal of Service Awardee.

Republic Bank Manager Eon Grant stated that the Bank was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and congratulated the graduates for successfully completing the Camp. Republic Bank, he statured strongly believes in investing in education, sports and culture.

Allan Bangari copped the Top Student Award prize with Antowne Walters, Divya Singh, Kamini Looknauth, Ashmini Brijbasi, Leah Puran, Annah Puran, Noel Lewis, Delena Marks, Divy Gwalani, Avinash Kessa and Seeta Budraj completed the top twelve students who received special prizes. Bangari collected a bicycle, trophy and medal, while each student at the Camp received a school bag from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Patron’s Fund.