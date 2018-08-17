Cops hunt youths who robbed, killed popular Bourda Market vendor

Latest update August 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
A well known Bourda Market vendor was shot and killed by bandits late Wednesday night while plying his trade. Forty-five year-old Troy Ramalho of 11 North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, was shot around 23:00 hrs, after he resisted three youths who were in the process of robbing him.
Ramalho who was well known for selling cheese and eggs in front of “Rambarrans” on Robb Street, in proximity to Bourda Street, was doing what he did for over two decades, when the three bandits – one armed with a gun – pounced on him.
When this publication visited the scene yesterday morning, most of the vendors were saddened by the senseless killing of Ramalho. One woman pointed out the location where Ramalho was shot, and said, “I don’t know why they had to kill he.”
The man was known to wear lots of gold, and was wearing same on the night in question.
One person who claimed to have witnessed a commotion before hearing a gunshot, said Ramalho was on a bench where he normally sits, and had just served a customer, and was in the process of calling it a night, when three men walked up to him.
The witness claims that there was some pulling and tugging between Ramalho and the trio, before he (witness) realized what was going on. There was a gunshot and Ramalho fell to the ground, after which two of the bandits stood over him and relieved him of his valuables.
“I couldn’t believe that is what they do to Rastaman,” the witness reflected.
Another individual claims that Ramalho had put up a struggle and that might have been the why they shot him. A public spirited citizen rushed Ramalho to the Georgetown Hospital after picking him up in an unconscious state, but the effort was in vain
Police have not arrested any suspects as yet, but the hunt is on for three individuals as investigations continue.
Aug 17, 2018By Sean Devers From 18:00hrs this evening the place to be is the National Gymnasium for the third annual ‘Nuff Cuff’ Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships. Speaking yesterday at...
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
When I was growing up, long before we got Independence (and just to remind you we got Independence 52 years ago, which is... more
Two officials were on yesterday’s morning show on NCN-TV. One of the things they reported was that a law has been passed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]