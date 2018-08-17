Cops hunt youths who robbed, killed popular Bourda Market vendor

A well known Bourda Market vendor was shot and killed by bandits late Wednesday night while plying his trade. Forty-five year-old Troy Ramalho of 11 North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, was shot around 23:00 hrs, after he resisted three youths who were in the process of robbing him.

Ramalho who was well known for selling cheese and eggs in front of “Rambarrans” on Robb Street, in proximity to Bourda Street, was doing what he did for over two decades, when the three bandits – one armed with a gun – pounced on him.

When this publication visited the scene yesterday morning, most of the vendors were saddened by the senseless killing of Ramalho. One woman pointed out the location where Ramalho was shot, and said, “I don’t know why they had to kill he.”

The man was known to wear lots of gold, and was wearing same on the night in question.

One person who claimed to have witnessed a commotion before hearing a gunshot, said Ramalho was on a bench where he normally sits, and had just served a customer, and was in the process of calling it a night, when three men walked up to him.

The witness claims that there was some pulling and tugging between Ramalho and the trio, before he (witness) realized what was going on. There was a gunshot and Ramalho fell to the ground, after which two of the bandits stood over him and relieved him of his valuables.

“I couldn’t believe that is what they do to Rastaman,” the witness reflected.

Another individual claims that Ramalho had put up a struggle and that might have been the why they shot him. A public spirited citizen rushed Ramalho to the Georgetown Hospital after picking him up in an unconscious state, but the effort was in vain

Police have not arrested any suspects as yet, but the hunt is on for three individuals as investigations continue.