BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League… BV stun Tucville in their encounter

Latest update August 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA, NAREI, ROC and Roy’s Pharmacy continued with BV tackling Tucville under floodlights, at the BV- Play-ground on Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.
In what was closely anticipated to a precursor to the final turned out to be a night of memorable bewilderment, when home team BV, trampled top favorites, Tucville, to announce not only their presence, but their dominance.
Home team, BV, wasted no time, and from the onset took the attack to the skillful Tucville players, seemingly throwing them into defence mode as the home team held the lion’s share of possession.
As the match entered half time, BV had already dented the hopes of Tucville and fascinated the spectators, as they registered 3 unanswered goals, with Delroy Deen, Reon Hopkinson and Steveden Miller blasting the nets in the 10th, 14thand 18thminutes. In the second half, Tucville’s first round triple scorer, Kerry Barker, scored in the final and 60th minute of the match, to give his team some consolation and respect, as the match concluded in BV’s favor 3-1.
Today, Mahaicony will battle with BV in the final preliminary match from 21:30 hours at the BV Playground. Below is the points table, prior to the final preliminary round set for today.
Points Table:
Teams MP W L D GF GA GD P
Group A
Eastveldt 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
Plaisance 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 3
Mahaica 2 1 1 0 1 2 -1 3
St. John’s Basco Orphanage 2 1 1 0 1 12 -11 0
Group B
BV 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
Tucville 2 1 1 0 4 3 -1 6
Mahaicony 2 1 1 0 0 3 -3 3
GWI 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 -3
Aug 17, 2018By Sean Devers From 18:00hrs this evening the place to be is the National Gymnasium for the third annual ‘Nuff Cuff’ Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships. Speaking yesterday at...
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
Aug 17, 2018
When I was growing up, long before we got Independence (and just to remind you we got Independence 52 years ago, which is... more
Two officials were on yesterday’s morning show on NCN-TV. One of the things they reported was that a law has been passed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]