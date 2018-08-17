BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League… BV stun Tucville in their encounter

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA, NAREI, ROC and Roy’s Pharmacy continued with BV tackling Tucville under floodlights, at the BV- Play-ground on Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

In what was closely anticipated to a precursor to the final turned out to be a night of memorable bewilderment, when home team BV, trampled top favorites, Tucville, to announce not only their presence, but their dominance.

Home team, BV, wasted no time, and from the onset took the attack to the skillful Tucville players, seemingly throwing them into defence mode as the home team held the lion’s share of possession.

As the match entered half time, BV had already dented the hopes of Tucville and fascinated the spectators, as they registered 3 unanswered goals, with Delroy Deen, Reon Hopkinson and Steveden Miller blasting the nets in the 10th, 14thand 18thminutes. In the second half, Tucville’s first round triple scorer, Kerry Barker, scored in the final and 60th minute of the match, to give his team some consolation and respect, as the match concluded in BV’s favor 3-1.

Today, Mahaicony will battle with BV in the final preliminary match from 21:30 hours at the BV Playground. Below is the points table, prior to the final preliminary round set for today.

Points Table:

Teams MP W L D GF GA GD P

Group A

Eastveldt 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6

Plaisance 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 3

Mahaica 2 1 1 0 1 2 -1 3

St. John’s Basco Orphanage 2 1 1 0 1 12 -11 0

Group B

BV 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6

Tucville 2 1 1 0 4 3 -1 6

Mahaicony 2 1 1 0 0 3 -3 3

GWI 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 -3