American Airlines gets green light for mid-Nov. operations from Miami

It is said to be the world’s biggest airline. And it is coming to Guyana. According to Government, it has given the green light for scheduled flights of American Airlines to Guyana. The first flight will be from mid-November and will target Miami, Florida.

With an increasing number of passengers flying to Guyana, during to the ramping up of oil activities, the entrance of American Airlines has been in the air for a number of months now.

Passengers have been complaining of the high cost of air travel from Guyana.

American Airlines is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas is the same state where ExxonMobil is headquartered. ExxonMobil is about to start producing oil for Guyana in 2020.

According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during his post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, the Cabinet received an application from American Airlines Inc. to operate scheduled air services on the Miami, USA to Georgetown, Guyana route.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the application during its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

According to Minister Harmon, the airline proposed to commence its four-times weekly operations on November 15, 2018.

The airline will use an Airbus A319 aircraft with eight first class and 120 economy class seating capacity.

Harmon also disclosed that the Minister of Public Infrastructure informed Cabinet that the scope of the airline’s application is covered under the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of Guyana and the United States of America.

He also disclosed that Guyana Civil Aviation Authority had reviewed the airline’s business proposal in the areas of law, organization, finance and marketing analysis, and found the submission to be “satisfactory”.

“Cabinet gave its approvals for permission to be given to American Airlines Inc. to operate scheduled air services on the Georgetown, Guyana to Miami, USA route commencing November 15, 2018,” the minister said.

Currently, Guyanese can travel to Miami, Florida via Suriname Airways or take a connecting flight via Trinidad. The country is desperate for more services to drive down ticket prices.

With increasing oil-related activities, and a bigger airport at Timehri that is nearing completion, it may be an achieveable goal.

American Airlines is said to be the world’s largest airline when measured by fleet size, revenue, scheduled passengers carried, scheduled passenger-kilometres flown, and number of destinations served.

American, together with its regional partners, operates an extensive international and domestic network with an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries.