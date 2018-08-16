Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen charged for robbing passengers after accident

Aug 16, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

Samuel Forde

A teenager, who allegedly robbed two passengers following a two-vehicle collision on Vlissengen Road last month, was yesterday slapped with two robbery charges after he appeared before a City Magistrate.
Samuel Forde, 18, a labourer, of Albouystown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first charge stated that on July 18, last, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a knife, Forde robbed Sarah Brown of one handbag worth $8,000 and $50,000 cash.
It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, Forde, while being in company of others and armed with a knife, robbed Nicholas Brown.
Forde denied both allegations after they were read to him by the Magistrate.
Facts presented by the court Prosecutor stated that on July 18 last, Forde and the victims were travelling in different vehicles which ended up colliding on Vlissengen Road.
As a result, Forde and several others exited the vehicle they were in and went over to the other vehicle and robbed the two persons of the articles mentioned in the charge.
Forde then picked up a broken bottle and assaulted the victims about their body before making good his escape.
The matter was reported, an investigation was launched, and Forde was arrested.
An identification parade was then conducted and he was positively identified by the victims.
The Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence, the penalty the charge attracts and the fact that violence was used during the commissioning of the robbery.
However, the Prosecutor’s objection was overruled by the Magistrate and the defendant was released on $100,000 bail. Forde was instructed to make his next court appearance on September 26.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCA tournaments set to resume this weekend

GCA tournaments set to resume this weekend

Aug 16, 2018

Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting. Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday,...
Read More
RHTY&SC, MS Cricket Teams host another Edition of Patron’s Fund programme

RHTY&SC, MS Cricket Teams host another...

Aug 16, 2018

Inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League Action commenced yesterday as three to benefit from Academic/Vocational Awards

Inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior...

Aug 16, 2018

More sponsors for Guyana Cup

More sponsors for Guyana Cup

Aug 16, 2018

Hearts of Oak Masters Football camp underway in Berbice

Hearts of Oak Masters Football camp underway in...

Aug 16, 2018

C’bean School Boys and Juniors C/Ships Team Jamaica 1st to arrive

C’bean School Boys and Juniors C/Ships Team...

Aug 16, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Mission accomplished!

    During the last years of the PPPC administration, there used to be a man riding around, dishevelled and with a filthy tongue... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]