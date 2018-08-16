Teen charged for robbing passengers after accident

A teenager, who allegedly robbed two passengers following a two-vehicle collision on Vlissengen Road last month, was yesterday slapped with two robbery charges after he appeared before a City Magistrate.

Samuel Forde, 18, a labourer, of Albouystown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that on July 18, last, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a knife, Forde robbed Sarah Brown of one handbag worth $8,000 and $50,000 cash.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, Forde, while being in company of others and armed with a knife, robbed Nicholas Brown.

Forde denied both allegations after they were read to him by the Magistrate.

Facts presented by the court Prosecutor stated that on July 18 last, Forde and the victims were travelling in different vehicles which ended up colliding on Vlissengen Road.

As a result, Forde and several others exited the vehicle they were in and went over to the other vehicle and robbed the two persons of the articles mentioned in the charge.

Forde then picked up a broken bottle and assaulted the victims about their body before making good his escape.

The matter was reported, an investigation was launched, and Forde was arrested.

An identification parade was then conducted and he was positively identified by the victims.

The Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence, the penalty the charge attracts and the fact that violence was used during the commissioning of the robbery.

However, the Prosecutor’s objection was overruled by the Magistrate and the defendant was released on $100,000 bail. Forde was instructed to make his next court appearance on September 26.