Security camera records employee helping bandits to steal money safe – suspects forced to drop loot during confrontation with cops

Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
The employee of a Providence, East Bank Demerara family is to be charged with armed robbery after security cameras recorded him helping a gang to steal a money safe.
A police release stated that the incident occurred last Monday, when five men, two of whom were armed with handguns, accosted and tied up three security guards at a business establishment at Plantation Road, Providence, EBD.
The bandits then entered a section of the building which housed a family member who was also an employee.
Police said that the intruders assaulted the family member after demanding the keys for a safe containing cash and documents.
As the suspects were fleeing the premises with the steel safe, they saw a police patrol and were forced to drop the safe and flee.
Closed circuit television footage showed a male employee of the company aiding the suspects in the commission of the crime to which he later confessed to have staged.
Two of five suspects have since been arrested and will be arraigned before a magistrate today, along with the employee who aided them.
Stringent efforts are being made to apprehended the others.
