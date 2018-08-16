RHTY&SC, MS Cricket Teams host another Edition of Patron’s Fund programme

“In the history of Guyana, no other Youth and Sports Club has assisted youths, the elderly and less fortunate like the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, its ten cricket teams and Over-35 Group. We strongly believe in making positive differences as we strive to make God’s world a better place for all of us to live in. We are proud to have President David Granger as our Patron and even prouder to assist our youths as part of his 73rd Birthday Celebration”. Those were the words of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster as he delivered remarks at the Presentation Ceremony of the Club’s Patron Fund last Friday at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre.

The ten cricket teams handed over four cycles and dozens of school bags to students, while the oldest resident in Rose Hall Town also received an electric sewing machine.

Foster explained that under the Patron’s Fund, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be sharing out five hundred school bags, twenty five bicycles and twenty cricket bats to youths in observance of the Patron’s Birthday. The Club is also sponsoring a Green Economy Cricket Competition for the Berbice Cricket Board and has also made donations to the Buxton Cricket Club, the East Bank Football Association, Rose Hall Town Council and other organizations under the Patron’s Fund. Dozens of Cricket Clubs across Berbice have also benefitted from donations of cricket equipment, while twenty promising cricketers would receive a cricket bat each. The Patron’s Fund would also honour the top students of the National Grade Six Examinations from Region 6. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Foster stated is fully committed to assisting youths to fulfill their full potential on and off the cricket field and in the classroom.

Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams hailed the outstanding work of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and urged the Club to continue making positive difference in the Ancient County. She stated that she was pleased that the Club was assisting to fulfill President Granger’s Five B’s Programme which consists of Bus, Boat, Bicycles, Breakfast and Books. She urged the youths to take proper care of the items that they would have received and spoke widely of the importance of Education and Sports.

The Club shared out four cycles, dozens of school bags and eight cricket bats during the ceremony. The first presentation took place on the 20th July, 2018, while the final presentation would take place before school reopens. Ms. Datsie Brusch, who at 96 years is the oldest resident of Guyana’s smallest township, requested and was provided with an electric sewing machine from the Patron’s Fund. She would use the machine to sew shopping bags, which she sells at the Rose Hall Market.