Public Security Ministry seeks help in locating juvenile escapee

The Ministry of Public Security is appealing to the public for help in locating the 16-year-old robbery accused Leon Patterson who escaped from the Juvenile Holding Facility two Thursdays ago.

A release stated that the discovery was made when the teen’s mother came to visit him between 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs that day.

“An instant search of the premises and surrounding areas was then made which proved futile, after which security cameras were examined, which revealed that one juvenile was emptying garbage, while the escapee was seen walking towards the admin building unaccompanied, and showed by another camera later exiting the admin building through the back door.

“The relevant authorities were immediately informed and the facility was visited by ‘A’ Division Commander and other officers of the Guyana Police Force, and a search of Sophia area was immediately done by Police from ‘A’ and ‘C’ divisions.

Anyone with knowledge about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest Police Station as police continues their search.

The teen, who is on gun and armed robbery charges, and who has a history of escaping from custody, slipped out of the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia, reportedly after being taken to the Admin. office to speak with a senior civilian staffer.

Kaieteur News was told that after speaking to the staffer, the youth exited through the back door of the office. He reportedly then slipped through the main gate.

A source said that a police rank had escorted the juvenile from a cell to the office. However, the ranks are reportedly not allowed to be present when the juveniles are being interviewed by civilian staff.

In a recent interview with Kaieteur News, his mother related that she has not seen or heard from her son since his escape.

She is pleading with the public not to harm him, but to contact the police.

“I don’t want to be involved. I’m tired of him misbehaving. Let the police handle the situation,” she said, adding that, on numerous occasions she has told her son to stay away from bad company and find a job.

The single parent said that her son keeps the company of older male friends, most of whom are unemployed.

“To be honest, I mek de children, me ain’t mek dey mind. Let the police catch him and place him before the court and whatever the Magistrate do I’m okay with it.”

The woman related that she is always there for her son and would attend all his court hearings to lend support.

Despite his age, some police ranks at the facility view him as a potentially dangerous inmate. According to one source, he has repeatedly been found with sharpened implements.

Just about a month ago, he reportedly sawed through metal bars in his cell, but other juveniles tipped off police ranks in time to foil his escape. The youth was arrested last April after he allegedly slapped a painter and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred in ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

Police, acting on information, went to the teen’s home, where they allegedly found him with a revolver, a cell phone and other suspected stolen items.

A police official stated that the teen claimed that he rented the firearm from a ‘C’ Field, Sophia resident, whom he identified. But after being taken into custody, the youth bolted from the Cove and John Police Station, after asking a rank to use the washroom.

When he turned up at his mother’s home, the woman alerted the police and he was rearrested.