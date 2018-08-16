More sponsors for Guyana Cup

Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
More sponsors have cemented their support for the 12th edition of the Guyana Cup horserace meet which will speed off at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Berbice on Sunday.
Over $15million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs in the Jumbo J
et Thoroughbred Committee and Rising Sun collaborated event.
Anand and Sons Electrical, Phagoo’s General Store and businessman Terry Singh have presented sponsorship support to the event during this week with only a few days to race time.
Anand and Sons Electrical Manager Mr. Anand presented their sponsorship cheque to Roy Jafarally of the organisers. Terry Singh handed over their contribution to Navin Ramnauth of Jumbo Jet, while, Rovin DeSouza of Jumbo Jet collected Phagoo’s General Store’s cheque.
The list of sponsors for the Guyana Cup also includes Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Impressive Signs, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services.
Sunday’s race programme will see the C Class event as the main attraction.
The day’s full race programme reads as follows:
1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000
2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.
3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.
4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.
5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.
6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.
7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.
8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.
Aug 16, 2018Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting. Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday,...
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Ravi was going to a wedding in Berbice. He asked his cousin for a ride in the cousin’s BMW. “Sorry I’m filled up”... more
During the last years of the PPPC administration, there used to be a man riding around, dishevelled and with a filthy tongue... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]