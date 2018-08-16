More sponsors for Guyana Cup

More sponsors have cemented their support for the 12th edition of the Guyana Cup horserace meet which will speed off at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Berbice on Sunday.

Over $15million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs in the Jumbo J

et Thoroughbred Committee and Rising Sun collaborated event.

Anand and Sons Electrical, Phagoo’s General Store and businessman Terry Singh have presented sponsorship support to the event during this week with only a few days to race time.

Anand and Sons Electrical Manager Mr. Anand presented their sponsorship cheque to Roy Jafarally of the organisers. Terry Singh handed over their contribution to Navin Ramnauth of Jumbo Jet, while, Rovin DeSouza of Jumbo Jet collected Phagoo’s General Store’s cheque.

The list of sponsors for the Guyana Cup also includes Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Impressive Signs, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services.

Sunday’s race programme will see the C Class event as the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.