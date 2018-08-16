Mabaruma solar farm to be fully operational by end of August

Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
The first ever solar farm located at Khan’s Hill, Mabaruma is expected to be fully operational by the end of this month. The government says the farm has been substantially completed, with testing being carried out to efficiently integrate its electricity supply into the local grid system.
The initiative is anticipated to increase the electricity supply to residents by eight hours. According to the mid-year report, feasibility studies for the establishment of solar farms have so far been completed in Port Kaituma, Bartica, Lethem, Matthew’s Ridge, Mahdia and Kwakwani.
Financing for the development of these farms is being pursued with support from the country’s development partners.
The report further states that geo-technical studies for the development of hydropower projects at Kumu and Moco Moco are expected to begin in the third quarter, and once completed will be included in a feasibility study.
Following a recent visit to Norway by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and other officials, government has secured $80Million under the Guyana-Norway partnership agreement.
The money will be directed towards intensified efforts to achieving 100 percent renewable energy use.
To date, under the energy efficiency programme, a total of 11,273 LED lamps and 1027 motion sensors have been outfitted to government buildings.
A total of 90 of said buildings – above the 74 target – will have solar photovoltaic (PV) panels installed by year-end. This represents 1.9 kilowatts of new installed solar capacity.
Aug 16, 2018Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting. Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday,...
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Ravi was going to a wedding in Berbice. He asked his cousin for a ride in the cousin’s BMW. “Sorry I’m filled up”... more
During the last years of the PPPC administration, there used to be a man riding around, dishevelled and with a filthy tongue... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]