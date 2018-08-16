It easier to find a virgin in a brothel

When Soulja Bai seh he want an unbribable police commissioner people seh that he trying to achieve de impossible. People remember Laurie Lewis. He was de longest serving police commissioner and even some politicians did frighten him.

But dem had certain people who did know to approach him and to this day dem believe is he mek de Monica Reece case still open.

Dem had Henry Greene. When he dead he had nuff counterfeit United States dollars. De Treasury did not pay him that money suh it had to be that somebody give him. And people don’t give away money just like that. It had to be a bribe fuh something big. That is only two Commissioners that dem boys suspect was not unbribable.

Just de odda day dem had this policeman who guh to raid a camp and a miner end up dead. He was there to serve and protect but like he choose to serve heself and protect he partner.

This same policeman refusing to go pun an ID parade, because he sure dem have people who might pick him out fuh odda crimes.

Poor Soulja Bai got a task pun he hand. He probably seeking de impossible, unless he gun go to de maternity ward and tek de commissioner from de day he born and mind him till he get big. That way he gun know fuh sure that de commissioner unbribable.

In fact he can mek an entire police force in that way because dem boys seh de whole force want changing.

De task that Soulja Bai set heself is like a man looking fuh a virgin in a whore house. And he might have more luck than Soulja Bai.

Talk half and watch Soulja Bai waste he time.